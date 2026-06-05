LPG, PNG prices June 5, 2026: Check domestic, commercial cylinder rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, other cities

LPG, PNG Prices City Wise: The prices of commercial cylinders were increased by Rs 42 to Rs 53.50 per cylinder. The prices of 5 kg FTL cylinders were also hiked by Rs 11 per cylinder. Check the prices of domestic LPG cylinders.

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LPG, PNG prices June 5, 2026: Check domestic, commercial cylinder rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, other cities | Images: ANI

LPG, PNG Prices Today: After back-to-back revisions in the prices of petrol, diesel and CNG, the Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) increased the prices of commercial gas cylinders on June 1 amid rising demand against the backdrop of the ongoing conflict in West Asia. Since March 2026, the prices of 19 kg cylinders have been changed five times. Following the revision, price of commercial LPG cylinders – used by hotels, restaurants and other businesses – in Delhi was increased by Rs 42 per cylinder, taking retail price to Rs 3,113.50. However, the prices of domestic cylinders have remained unchanged.

14.2 kg LPG Cylinder Rates

Cities Price (₹/cylinder) Delhi 913 Bengaluru 915.5 Hyderabad 965 Mumbai 912.5 Chennai 928.5 Kolkata 939

Commercial (19kg) LPG Cylinder Rates

Cities Price (₹/cylinder) Delhi 3,113.50 Bengaluru 3,198 Hyderabad 3,367 Mumbai 3,067.50 Chennai 3,283 Kolkata 3,255.50

PNG Prices Across Major Cities