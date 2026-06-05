LPG, PNG prices June 5, 2026: Check domestic, commercial cylinder rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, other cities

LPG, PNG Prices Today: After back-to-back revisions in the prices of petrol, diesel and CNG, the Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) increased the prices of commercial gas cylinders on June 1 amid rising demand against the backdrop of the ongoing conflict in West Asia. Since March 2026, the prices of 19 kg cylinders have been changed five times. Following the revision, price of commercial LPG cylinders – used by hotels, restaurants and other businesses – in Delhi was increased by Rs 42 per cylinder, taking retail price to Rs 3,113.50. However, the prices of domestic cylinders have remained unchanged.
|Cities
|
Price (₹/cylinder)
|Delhi
|913
|Bengaluru
|915.5
|Hyderabad
|965
|Mumbai
|912.5
|Chennai
|928.5
|Kolkata
|939
|Cities
|
Price (₹/cylinder)
|Delhi
|3,113.50
|Bengaluru
|3,198
|Hyderabad
|3,367
|Mumbai
|3,067.50
|Chennai
|3,283
|Kolkata
|3,255.50
|Cities
|Price (₹/SCM)
|Delhi
|47.90
|Bengaluru
|52
|Hyderabad
|51
|Mumbai
|50
|Chennai
|50
|Kolkata
|50
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.