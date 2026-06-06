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LPG, PNG prices June 6, 2026: Check domestic, commercial cylinder rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, other cities

LPG, PNG Prices City Wise: The prices of commercial cylinders increased by Rs 42 to Rs 53.50 per cylinder. The prices of 5 kg FTL cylinders were also hiked by Rs 11 per cylinder. Check the prices of domestic LPG cylinders.

Written by: Joy Pillai Edited by: Joy Pillai
Published: June 6, 2026, 7:51 AM IST
lpg gas cylinder
LPG, PNG prices June 6, 2026: Check domestic, commercial cylinder rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, other cities | Image: ANI

LPG, PNG Prices Today: The Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) on June 1 increased the prices of 19 kg commercial gas cylinders by Rs 42 to Rs 53. The prices of petrol, diesel and CNG were also hiked multiple times in recent months. However, prices of domestic gas cylinders have remained unchanged, but concerns are growing over the future pricing of 14.2 kg cylinders and PNG amid repeated hikes in commercial LPG and CNG rates.

Read more: LPG, PNG prices June 4, 2026: Check domestic, commercial cylinder rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru, other cities

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About the Author

Joy Pillai

Joy Pillai

Joy Pillai is a Senior Journalist at India.Com (Zee news), where he is dedicated to sculpting interesting financial stories and trending stories. With a keen eye on Indian politics and world affairs h ... Read More

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