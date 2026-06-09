LPG, PNG prices June 9, 2026: Check domestic, commercial cylinder rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, other states

LPG, PNG Prices City Wise: Domestic cooking gas prices were increased by Rs 29 per cylinder on Sunday. The OMCs increased the prices of 19 kg commercial cylinders on June 1 by Rs 42 to Rs 53.50 per cylinder.

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LPG, PNG prices June 9, 2026: Check domestic, commercial cylinder rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, other states | Image: ANI

LPG, PNG Prices Today: What comes as a big setback for the beneficiaries of the Ujjwala scheme, the central government has reduced the number of subsidised cooking gas cylinders available annually to four. The domestic cooking gas prices were raised by Rs 29 per cylinder from June 7, further raising concerns about increasing prices of LPG, CNG and PNG. The Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) raised the prices of fuel, CNG and LPG as they are facing huge losses and absorbing soaring global energy costs linked to the ongoing US-Iran war.

14.2 kg LPG Cylinder Rates

Cities Price (₹/cylinder) Delhi 942 Bengaluru 944.5 Hyderabad 994 Mumbai 941.5 Chennai 957.5 Kolkata 968

Commercial (19kg) LPG Cylinder Rates

Cities Price (₹/cylinder) Delhi 3,113.50 Bengaluru 3,198 Hyderabad 3,367 Mumbai 3,067.50 Chennai 3,283 Kolkata 3,255.50

PNG Prices Across Major Cities