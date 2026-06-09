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LPG, PNG prices June 9, 2026: Check domestic, commercial cylinder rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, other states

LPG, PNG Prices City Wise: Domestic cooking gas prices were increased by Rs 29 per cylinder on Sunday. The OMCs increased the prices of 19 kg commercial cylinders on June 1 by Rs 42 to Rs 53.50 per cylinder.

Written by: Joy Pillai Edited by: Joy Pillai
Published: June 9, 2026, 9:10 AM IST
lpg gas price
LPG, PNG prices June 9, 2026: Check domestic, commercial cylinder rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, other states | Image: ANI

LPG, PNG Prices Today: What comes as a big setback for the beneficiaries of the Ujjwala scheme, the central government has reduced the number of subsidised cooking gas cylinders available annually to four. The domestic cooking gas prices were raised by Rs 29 per cylinder from June 7, further raising concerns about increasing prices of LPG, CNG and PNG. The Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) raised the prices of fuel, CNG and LPG as they are facing huge losses and absorbing soaring global energy costs linked to the ongoing US-Iran war.

14.2 kg LPG Cylinder Rates

Cities
Price (₹/cylinder)
Delhi 942
Bengaluru 944.5
Hyderabad 994
Mumbai 941.5
Chennai 957.5
Kolkata 968

Commercial (19kg) LPG Cylinder Rates

Cities
Price (₹/cylinder)
Delhi 3,113.50
Bengaluru 3,198
Hyderabad 3,367
Mumbai 3,067.50
Chennai 3,283
Kolkata 3,255.50

PNG Prices Across Major Cities

Cities Price (₹/SCM)
Delhi 47.9
Bengaluru 52
Hyderabad 51
Mumbai 50
Chennai 50
Kolkata 50
Read more: LPG, PNG prices June 8, 2026: Check domestic, commercial cylinder rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, other cities

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About the Author

Joy Pillai

Joy Pillai

Joy Pillai is a Senior Journalist at India.Com (Zee news), where he is dedicated to sculpting interesting financial stories and trending stories. With a keen eye on Indian politics and world affairs h ... Read More

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