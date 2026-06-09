LPG, PNG prices June 9, 2026: Check domestic, commercial cylinder rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, other states

LPG, PNG Prices Today: What comes as a big setback for the beneficiaries of the Ujjwala scheme, the central government has reduced the number of subsidised cooking gas cylinders available annually to four. The domestic cooking gas prices were raised by Rs 29 per cylinder from June 7, further raising concerns about increasing prices of LPG, CNG and PNG. The Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) raised the prices of fuel, CNG and LPG as they are facing huge losses and absorbing soaring global energy costs linked to the ongoing US-Iran war.
|Cities
|
Price (₹/cylinder)
|Delhi
|942
|Bengaluru
|944.5
|Hyderabad
|994
|Mumbai
|941.5
|Chennai
|957.5
|Kolkata
|968
|Cities
|
Price (₹/cylinder)
|Delhi
|3,113.50
|Bengaluru
|3,198
|Hyderabad
|3,367
|Mumbai
|3,067.50
|Chennai
|3,283
|Kolkata
|3,255.50
|Cities
|Price (₹/SCM)
|Delhi
|47.9
|Bengaluru
|52
|Hyderabad
|51
|Mumbai
|50
|Chennai
|50
|Kolkata
|50
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