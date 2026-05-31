LPG, PNG prices today: Check domestic, comercial cylinder rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Kolkata, other cities

LPG, PNG Prices City Wise: The prices of commercial cylinders were increased by Rs 993 on May 1. The prices of 5 kg FTL cylinders were also hiked by Rs 261 per cylinder. Check the prices of domestic LPG cylinders.

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LPG, PNG prices today: Check domestic, comercial cylinder rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Kolkata, other cities | Image: ANI

LPG, PNG Prices Today: The prices of 14.2 kg domestic cylinders in major Indian cities remained steady on Saturday, despite a major surge in petrol, diesel and compressed natural gas (CNG) costs by the oil marketing companies (OMCs) triggered by the ongoing tensions in West Asia. The cost of commercial cylinders also remained unchanged. On Saturday, the CNG prices were hiked by Rs 2 per kg by MGL across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), which includes the Mumbai and Thane areas. Following the revision, the price of CNG is Rs 86 per kg in Mumbai, Thane, Navi Mumbai and adjoining areas. Fear is rising over a possible increase in LPG gas prices as oil marketing companies (OMCs) continue to face heavy losses due to the continuous surge in global crude oil prices driven by geopolitical tensions in West Asia.

The ongoing war between the United States and Iran has disrupted global energy supplies, including those to India. India imports majority of its fuel and gas from gulf countries. the country imports 40 percent of crude and around 90 percent of LPG supplies from the Gulf region.

According to the latest data, the price of a 14.2 kg domestic cylinder in Delhi is Rs 913. In Mumbai it is selling at Rs 912.50, in Kolkata, the price of domestic cylinder is Rs 939, and Rs 928.50 in Chennai.

In May, commercial cylinder witnessed major cost increases, with 19-kg cylinder prices increasing by over Rs 900 last month.

14.2 kg LPG Cylinder Rates

Cities Price (₹/cylinder) Delhi 913 Bengaluru 915.5 Hyderabad 965 Mumbai 912.5 Chennai 928.5 Kolkata 939

Commercial (19kg) LPG Cylinder Rates

Cities Price (₹/cylinder) Delhi 3,071.50 Bengaluru 3,152 Hyderabad 3,315 Mumbai 3,024 Chennai 3,237 Kolkata 3,202

PNG Prices Across Major Cities

Cities Price (₹/SCM) Delhi 47.9 Bengaluru 52 Hyderabad 51 Mumbai 50 Chennai 50 Kolkata 50

Government Making All Efforts To Ensure Availability Of Fuel And LPG

Sujata Sharma, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, stated that the Centre is taking necessary decisions to strengthen fuel security while ensuring uninterrupted supply.

“Regarding strategic reserves, we are working on the strategic reserves also. And we have asked the oil marketing companies to work out that the LPG reserve that should be minimum 30 days with them and they are working on it. And similarly, for crude also, we are working,” Sharma said.

Govt Reviewed Fuel, Fertiliser Supplies Amid West Asia Crisis

On Wednesday, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh chaired the sixth meeting of the Informal Group of Ministers (IGoM) on West Asia in Delhi. The meeting was held to assess the supply chain resilience and the country’s preparedness amid the ongoing tensions in West Asia.

After reviewing the availability of fuel, fertilisers and other essential commodities, Singh said that the supply situation is normal and urged citizens to ‘avoid panic purchases of petrol, diesel and LPG’.