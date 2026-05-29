LPG, PNG prices today: Check domestic, commercial cylinder rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, other cities

LPG, PNG Prices City Wise: The prices of commercial cylinders were increased by Rs 993 on May 1. The prices of 5 kg FTL cylinders were also hiked by Rs 261 per cylinder. Check the prices of domestic LPG cylinders.

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LPG, PNG prices today: Check domestic, commercial cylinder rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, other cities | Image: ANI

LPG, PNG Prices Today: After the back to back hikes in prices of petrol, diesel and CNG, concerns are rising over possible increase in LPG gas as oil marketing companies (OMCs) continue to face heavy losses due to continuous surge in global crude oil market and geopolitical tensions in West Asia. The prices of petrol and diesel have been hiked four times this month, with cumulative increases of around Rs 7.5 per litre. CNG prices were increased by Rs 2, taking the total hike from May 15 to Rs 6 per kg. The price of CNG is Rs 83.09 per kg in Delhi.

Notably, the price hike comes amid concerns over fuel supply, rising global energy prices and losses faced by oil companies. The decision was taken to reduce pressure on margins of OMCs while limiting the impact on inflation. However, some inflationary effect is still expected.

14.2 kg LPG Cylinder Rates

Cities Price (₹/cylinder) Delhi 913 Bengaluru 915.5 Hyderabad 965 Mumbai 912.5 Chennai 928.5 Kolkata 939

Commercial (19kg) LPG Cylinder Rates

Cities Price (₹/cylinder) Delhi 3,071.50 Bengaluru 3,152 Hyderabad 3,315 Mumbai 3,024 Chennai 3,237 Kolkata 3,202

PNG Prices Across Major Cities

Cities Price (₹/SCM) Delhi 47.9 Bengaluru 52 Hyderabad 51 Mumbai 50 Chennai 50 Kolkata 50

The central government delayed fuel and CNG price revisions but implemented the hikes 16 days after the Assembly elections. The elections were held in Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal.

Govt Reviews Fuel, Fertiliser Supplies, Asks Public To Avoid Panic Buying

On Wednesday, Central government reviewed the availability of petrol, diesel, fertilisers and other essential commodities amid the ongoing West Asia crisis. It said that the supply remains normal and advised people against panic buying. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh chaired the sixth meeting of the Informal Group of Ministers (IGoM) on West Asia and assessed India’s preparedness.

Singh took to X and said, “The supply situation in the country today is normal,” and urged citizens to “avoid panic purchases of petrol, diesel and LPG as the Government is leaving no stone unturned to ensure the availability of all essential items.”

LPG Price Remained Unchanged

The prices of 14.2 kg cylinders remained unchanged across all major cities in India on Friday. The prices of 19 kg commercial cylinders also remained stable following recent hikes. The 14.2 kg cylinder is selling in Delhi at a price of Rs 913 and Rs 912 in Mumbai.

The price of a domestic cylinder in Kolkata is Rs 939, in Chennai, it is selling at Rs 928.50.

These price hikes reflect growing pressure on India’s economy due to rising fuel costs, mainly caused by disruptions in global crude oil supplies amid the US-Iran war.