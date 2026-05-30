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LPG, PNG prices today: Check domestic, commercial cylinder rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, other cities

LPG, PNG Prices City Wise: The prices of commercial cylinders were increased by Rs 993 on May 1. The prices of 5 kg FTL cylinders were also hiked by Rs 261 per cylinder. Check the prices of domestic LPG cylinders.

Written by: Joy Pillai Edited by: Joy Pillai
Published: May 30, 2026, 7:56 AM IST
lpg price
LPG, PNG prices today: Check domestic, commercial cylinder rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, other cities | Image: ANI

LPG, PNG Prices Today: The 14.2 kg domestic LPG cylinder prices across India remained steady on Saturday. The prices of 19 kg commercial cylinders also remained unchanged, defying the sharp back-to-back price hikes in petrol, diesel, and CNG costs triggered by the ongoing US-Iran conflict. Fear is rising over a possible increase in LPG gas prices as oil marketing companies (OMCs) continue to face heavy losses due to the continuous surge in global crude oil prices driven by geopolitical tensions in West Asia.

14.2 kg LPG Cylinder Rates

Cities
Price (₹/cylinder)
Delhi 913
Bengaluru 915.5
Hyderabad 965
Mumbai 912.5
Chennai 928.5
Kolkata 939

Commercial (19kg) LPG Cylinder Rates

Cities
Price (₹/cylinder)
Delhi 3,071.50
Bengaluru 3,152
Hyderabad 3,315
Mumbai 3,024
Chennai 3,237
Kolkata 3,202

PNG Prices Across Major Cities

Cities Price (₹/SCM)
Delhi 47.9
Bengaluru 52
Hyderabad 51
Mumbai 50
Chennai 50
Kolkata 50
Read more: LPG, PNG prices today: Check domestic, commercial cylinder rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, other cities

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About the Author

Joy Pillai

Joy Pillai

Joy Pillai is a Senior Journalist at India.Com (Zee news), where he is dedicated to sculpting interesting financial stories and trending stories. With a keen eye on Indian politics and world affairs h ... Read More

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