LPG, PNG prices today: Check domestic, commercial cylinder rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, other cities

LPG, PNG Prices Today: The 14.2 kg domestic LPG cylinder prices across India remained steady on Saturday. The prices of 19 kg commercial cylinders also remained unchanged, defying the sharp back-to-back price hikes in petrol, diesel, and CNG costs triggered by the ongoing US-Iran conflict. Fear is rising over a possible increase in LPG gas prices as oil marketing companies (OMCs) continue to face heavy losses due to the continuous surge in global crude oil prices driven by geopolitical tensions in West Asia.
|Cities
|
Price (₹/cylinder)
|Delhi
|913
|Bengaluru
|915.5
|Hyderabad
|965
|Mumbai
|912.5
|Chennai
|928.5
|Kolkata
|939
|Cities
|
Price (₹/cylinder)
|Delhi
|3,071.50
|Bengaluru
|3,152
|Hyderabad
|3,315
|Mumbai
|3,024
|Chennai
|3,237
|Kolkata
|3,202
|Cities
|Price (₹/SCM)
|Delhi
|47.9
|Bengaluru
|52
|Hyderabad
|51
|Mumbai
|50
|Chennai
|50
|Kolkata
|50
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