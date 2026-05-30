LPG, PNG prices today: Check domestic, commercial cylinder rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, other cities

LPG, PNG Prices City Wise: The prices of commercial cylinders were increased by Rs 993 on May 1. The prices of 5 kg FTL cylinders were also hiked by Rs 261 per cylinder. Check the prices of domestic LPG cylinders.

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LPG, PNG prices today: Check domestic, commercial cylinder rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, other cities | Image: ANI

LPG, PNG Prices Today: The 14.2 kg domestic LPG cylinder prices across India remained steady on Saturday. The prices of 19 kg commercial cylinders also remained unchanged, defying the sharp back-to-back price hikes in petrol, diesel, and CNG costs triggered by the ongoing US-Iran conflict. Fear is rising over a possible increase in LPG gas prices as oil marketing companies (OMCs) continue to face heavy losses due to the continuous surge in global crude oil prices driven by geopolitical tensions in West Asia.

14.2 kg LPG Cylinder Rates

Cities Price (₹/cylinder) Delhi 913 Bengaluru 915.5 Hyderabad 965 Mumbai 912.5 Chennai 928.5 Kolkata 939

Commercial (19kg) LPG Cylinder Rates

Cities Price (₹/cylinder) Delhi 3,071.50 Bengaluru 3,152 Hyderabad 3,315 Mumbai 3,024 Chennai 3,237 Kolkata 3,202

PNG Prices Across Major Cities