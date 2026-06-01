LPG, PNG prices today: Commercial cylinder prices hiked by Rs 42, check domestic cylinder rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Kolkata, other cities

LPG, PNG Prices City Wise: The prices of commercial cylinders were increased by Rs 42 to Rs 53.50 per cylinder. The prices of 5 kg FTL cylinders were also hiked by Rs 11 per cylinder. Check the prices of domestic LPG cylinders.

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LPG, PNG prices today: Commercial cylinder prices hiked by Rs 42, check domestic cylinder rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Kolkata, other cities | Image: ANI

LPG, PNG Prices Today: As expected, the Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) on June 1 increased the prices of commercial cylinders by Rs 42 to Rs 53.50 per cylinder. The prices of domestic cylinders have remained unchanged. The price hike comes amid fear over supply security and the government’s efforts to strengthen LPG gas reserves due to ongoing tensions in West Asia. Following the revision, the price of a 19 kg cylinder increased by Rs 42 to Rs 3,113.5 per cylinder. In Kolkata, the price increased by Rs 53.5 to Rs 3,255.5. The price of a 5 kg Free Trade LPG cylinder has also gone up by Rs 11 and will now cost Rs 821.50 in the capital city.

The price revision, which comes into effect from today, will only be applied to 19 kg commercial cylinders. These cylinders are specifically used by hotels, restaurants and other businesses. The price hike will lead to an increase in online food prices as hotels, restaurants and ghost kitchens will transfer the burden to customers.

14.2 kg LPG Cylinder Rates

Cities Price (₹/cylinder) Delhi 913 Bengaluru 915.5 Hyderabad 965 Mumbai 912.5 Chennai 928.5 Kolkata 939

Commercial (19kg) LPG Cylinder Rates

Cities Price (₹/cylinder) Delhi 3,113.50 Bengaluru 3,198 Hyderabad 3,367 Mumbai 3,067.50 Chennai 3,283 Kolkata 3,255.50

PNG Prices Across Major Cities

Cities Price (₹/SCM) Delhi 47.9 Bengaluru 52 Hyderabad 51 Mumbai 50 Chennai 50 Kolkata 50

Government Pushes for 30-Day LPG Reserve

On Friday, Sujata Sharma, joint secretary in the ministry of petroleum and natural gas said, the Centre had instructed OMCS to maintain LPG reserves equivalent to at least 30 days of demand.

“Regarding strategic reserves, we are working on the strategic reserves also. We have asked the oil marketing companies to work out that the LPG reserve should be a minimum of 30 days with them and they are working on it,” Sharma said during an inter-ministerial briefing.

However, the government assured that there is no shortage of fuel and gas in the country.

“We have sufficient stock of petrol, diesel, LPG, natural gas and crude inventories are tied up. All our refineries are operating at optimum levels and LPG production is at an all-time high,” Sharma said.

The central government is also taking strict action against the hoarding and black marketing of fuel. Sharma informed that over 6,500 raids have been conducted in recent days and several FIRs have been registered and arrests made.