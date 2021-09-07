New Delhi: Privatisation-bound Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) has created a separate platform for its cooking gas operations that runs government’s subsidized LPG cylinder scheme where subsidy amount is transferred directly into consumers’ accounts. The process of creating a separate platform was mandated as part of the sell-off process to ring fence the new owners from this subsidy scheme that could function uninterrupted with government transferring subsidy to consumers even after privatization of the BPCL, as per an IANS report.Also Read - Case Filed Against Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, Rakul Preet And Other 36 Celebs For Revealing Name of Victim in Disha Rape Case

