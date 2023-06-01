By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
LPG Price Cut: Price Of 19KG LPG Cylinder Cut By Rs 83.50, Check New Rates Here
Oil marketing companies last changed the prices of domestic LPG in May.
New Delhi: The state-run oil market companies (OMCs) have revised the prices for commercial liquified petroleum gas (LPG) and left domestic cooking gas rates unchanged. The price of LPG in New Delhi has been cut down by Rs 83.50 to Rs 1773/cylinder from Rs 1856.50/per cylinder, after the latest revision.
In Kolkata, the price of commercial LPG cylinders is now Rs 1875.50. The price of commercial gas cylinders for Mumbai has come down to Rs 1725. In Chennai, it’s now Rs 1937.
The prices for both commercial and domestic LPG cylinders are revised on the first day of every month. The new rates will be applicable from today.
Currently, domestic cooking gas costs Rs 1,003 per 14.2-kg cylinder in New Delhi. In Kolkata, Mumbai and Chennai, the rates are Rs 1,029, Rs 1,002.5, and Rs 1,018.5 respectively.
