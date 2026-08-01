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  • LPG price cut today: 19-kg commercial cylinder prices reduced by over Rs 200 in Delhi, Kolkata; Check new rates

LPG price cut today: 19-kg commercial cylinder prices reduced by over Rs 200 in Delhi, Kolkata; Check new rates

The latest price cut applies only to commercial LPG cylinders. There has been no change in the price of 14.2-kg domestic LPG cylinders used by households.

Written by: Analiza Pathak Edited by: Analiza Pathak
Published: August 1, 2026, 7:31 AM IST
LPG price cut today: 19-kg commercial cylinder prices reduced by over Rs 200 in Delhi, Kolkata; Check new rates
LPG price cut today: 19-kg commercial cylinder prices reduced by over Rs 200 in Delhi, Kolkata; Check new rates (Image: PTI)

In a major relief for restaurants, hotels and other businesses, the government has slashed the price of 19-kg commercial LPG cylinders by more than Rs 200 in Delhi and Kolkata. The revised rates came into effect on Thursday. The price of a commercial LPG cylinder has been cut by Rs 202 in Delhi and Rs 209 in Kolkata. Following the reduction, a 19-kg cylinder will now cost Rs 2,728 in Delhi and Rs 2,872.50 in Kolkata, according to ANI.

This is the second reduction in commercial LPG cylinder prices after several rounds of hikes in recent months. The previous price cut was announced in July.

Read more: LPG, PNG prices today: Check domestic, commercial cylinder rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, other cities

Commercial as well as domestic LPG prices had risen sharply earlier due to supply concerns in global markets triggered by the conflict in West Asia.

However, the latest price cut applies only to commercial LPG cylinders. There has been no change in the price of 14.2-kg domestic LPG cylinders used by households.

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About the Author

Analiza Pathak

Analiza Pathak

Born in Guwahati, raised in Mussoorie and Delhi, She grew up reading magazines more than textbooks. She is an experienced writer/editor and has shifted focus to various aspects of communication. Her a ... Read More

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