LPG Price Hike: Commercial Cylinders to Cost More In Delhi From Today, Check New Rates

According to sources, the oil marketing companies have increased the prices of commercial LPG Gas Cylinders and so the Delhi Retail Sales Price of 19 Kg Commercial LPG Gas Cylinders has been increased by Rs 209 with effect from today, October 1..

New Delhi: If sources are to be believed, the Oil Marketing Companies (OMC) have increased the prices of commercial LPG gas cylinders on Saturday, September 30, 2023 and this change will come into effect from Sunday, i.e. October 1, 2023 itself. According to various reports, this change in price is for the 19 Kg Commercial LPG Gas Cylinders in India, with effect from today. This change has not been confirmed officially but has been informed to ANI by certain sources. By how much has the cost of LPG Commercial Ga Cylinders increased and what is the new price of the cylinders in New Delhi, read more to find out..

19 Kg LPG Commercial Cylinder Price Hike

As mentioned earlier, according to credible sources, as informed to news agency ANI, the cost of the 19-Kg LPG Commercial Cylinders has been increased. The price of the cylinder has been increased by Rs 209 with effect from October 1. Quoting ANI, ‘Oil marketing companies have increased the prices of commercial LPG gas cylinders. The rate of 19 Kg commercial LPG gas cylinders has been increased by Rs 209 with effect from tomorrow i.e. October 1.’

Oil marketing companies have increased the prices of commercial LPG gas cylinders. The rate of 19 Kg commercial LPG gas cylinders has been increased by Rs 209 with effect from tomorrow i.e. October 1. Delhi retail sales price of 19 Kg commercial LPG cylinder will be Rs… — ANI (@ANI) September 30, 2023

LPG Commercial Cylinder Price In Delhi From Oct 1

The price hike, according to sources, will officially come into effect from today, October 1. According to ANI, the price of the 19-Kg LPG Commercial Cylinder in Delhi will be Rs 1,731.50 for one cylinder. Quoting ANI, ‘Delhi retail sales price of 19 Kg commercial LPG cylinder will be Rs 1731.50/Cylinder from Oct 1: Sources’.

Government Approved New LPG Connections Under Ujjwala Scheme

Earlier in September, the Union Cabinet had approved of about 75 Lakh new LPG Connections under the Ujjwala Yojana and it was informed that these connections will be given out in the next three years. Please note that the total cost on these connections come to about Rs 1650 Crore. Anurag Thakur, Minister for Information and Broadcasting had said that these connections are being given to those people and households who depend on wood for cooking of food as that has an adverse affect on women in the rural houses. It was also told that this benefit comes after existing deposit-free connections under the Ujjwala Scheme. This was also informed that the expense for these connections will be given by the Central government initially and it would later be reimbursed by the oil marketing companies (OMCs).

