LPG Price Hike: 19-kg cylinder price hiked by Rs 9.50, What about domestic cylinders? Check latest rates

The price of the 19-kg commercial LPG cylinder increased by Rs 9.50 on September 1. The revised rates came into effect from today and are applicable across all cities.

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LPG Price Hike: 19-kg cylinder price hiked by Rs 9.50, What about domestic cylinders? Check latest rates | Image: ANI

LPG Price Hike: The Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) on Tuesday, September 1, announced a hike in the price of the 19-kg commercial LPG cylinder by Rs 9.50. The revised prices came into effect immediately today, with the new rates applicable across all the cities. The price hike will directly impact restaurants, hotels and other businesses that rely on commercial cooking gas. After the revision, the price of a 19-kg LPG cylinder in Delhi stands at Rs 2,738. However, the OMCs have not made any change in the price of the 14.2-kg domestic LPG cylinder.

It is worth noting that the price hike comes after two back-to-back price cuts in commercial cylinders in July and August. However, the prices of LPG cylinders, specially commercial cylinders, have increased several times over the past few months.

The decision comes a week after the central government fixed maximum LPG production targets for individual refineries and upstream companies. The government is focusing on building a domestic supply buffer following West Asia, which exposed the country’s dependency on Middle Eastern countries for imported cooking gas.

Commercial Cylinder Prices – City-Wise

City Commercial LPG (19 KG) Increase New Delhi ₹2,747.50 ₹9.50 Kolkata ₹2,884.00 ₹11.50 Mumbai ₹2,701.00 ₹9.50 Chennai ₹2,916.50 ₹10.50 Gurgaon ₹2,764.50 ₹9.50 Noida ₹2,747.50 ₹9.50 Bangalore ₹2,831.00 ₹10.00 Bhubaneswar ₹2,919.00 ₹11.00 Chandigarh ₹2,769.50 ₹9.50 Hyderabad ₹2,996.00 ₹11.00 Jaipur ₹2,776.00 ₹10.50 Lucknow ₹2,870.00 ₹9.50 Patna ₹3,029.00 ₹11.00 Thiruvananthapuram ₹2,784.00 ₹10.00

CNG, PNG Prices Hiked

Meanwhile, Mahanagar Gas Ltd. has announced an increase in the prices of CNG and domestic PNG in Mumbai. The prices were hiked due to escalation in the West Asia conflict, the company said in an official statement on Tuesday.

“In view of the ongoing crisis in the Middle East, which has resulted in a significant increase in input gas prices linked to international indices, MGL has announced a revision in the prices of CNG,” MGL said in the press release.

MGL has also increased CNG prices by Rs 2 per kg. Following the revision, the price of CNG in Mumbai is Rs 88. The domestic PNG price rises by Rs 1/SCM.

14.2 kg Domestic Cylinder Price

The price of the 14.2 kg domestic LPG cylinder remains unchanged at Rs 942. The OMC last increased the price of the 14.2 kg cylinder by Rs 29 in June this year, following a Rs 60 hike in March. The prices of petrol and diesel also remain the same, with no changes.

On August 13, the Petroleum and Natural Gas Ministry set maximum LPG production levels for 21 refineries and upstream companies. The combined production potential of these companies is set at 63,810 tonnes a day. This is more than double the domestic LPG output in the financial year ended March 31.