LPG price hike before festivals: 19Kg commercial cylinder now costs Rs 2810 in Delhi; Check new rates in Mumbai, Chennai, Noida, Bengaluru

Commercial cooking gas has become more expensive from October 1, just as the festive season begins across India. Oil marketing companies have increased the price of 19-kg commercial LPG cylinders in s

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Commercial cooking gas has become more expensive from October 1, just as the festive season begins across India. Oil marketing companies have increased the price of 19-kg commercial LPG cylinders in several cities. In Delhi, the price has gone up by Rs. 62.50, taking the new rate to ₹2,810 per cylinder from ₹2,747.50 in September.

The latest increase is likely to affect restaurants, hotels, caterers, roadside food outlets and other businesses that use commercial LPG regularly. The timing is important because food and hospitality businesses usually see higher demand during the festive period.

Commercial LPG prices in major cities

Here are the new prices from October 1:

City 19-kg commercial LPG price Delhi ₹2,810 Mumbai ₹2,764.50 Kolkata ₹2,954 Chennai ₹2,983 Gurugram ₹2,828 Noida ₹2,810 Bengaluru ₹2,898 Hyderabad ₹3,065 Jaipur ₹2,839 Lucknow ₹2,932.50 Patna ₹3,100.50 Chandigarh ₹2,833 Thiruvananthapuram ₹2,849

The increase varies from city to city. Patna has recorded the highest increase among the major cities listed, with the 19-kg cylinder becoming ₹71.50 more expensive. Its new price is ₹3,100.50.

What is the price in Delhi, Mumbai and Chennai?

In Delhi, a 19-kg commercial cylinder now costs ₹2,810, up ₹62.50 from September.

In Mumbai, the price has increased by ₹63.50 to ₹2,764.50.

In Chennai, the new rate is ₹2,983 after an increase of ₹66.50.

Kolkata has seen a ₹70 increase, taking the commercial cylinder price to ₹2,954.

Domestic LPG price unchanged

The latest increase does not apply to household LPG cylinders.

The price of the 14.2-kg domestic LPG cylinder has remained unchanged in the major cities. It continues to cost ₹942 in Delhi, ₹941.50 in Mumbai and ₹957.50 in Chennai.

This means households using regular domestic cooking gas will not see a direct impact from the October 1 commercial LPG revision.

Why does the hike matter for businesses?

Commercial LPG is widely used by restaurants, hotels, caterers, canteens, food stalls and other establishments that need large quantities of cooking gas.

For such businesses, LPG is a regular operating expense. A higher cylinder price can increase their monthly fuel bill, particularly during the festive season when cooking and catering demand generally rises.

The price of commercial LPG is revised more frequently than domestic LPG and is influenced by factors including international energy prices and currency movements.

Another increase after September

The October revision comes shortly after the previous increase.

In September, the price of a 19-kg commercial cylinder in Delhi was raised by ₹9.50 to ₹2,747.50. The latest ₹62.50 increase means businesses in the capital are now paying ₹2,810 for each cylinder.

With the festive season now underway, the higher commercial LPG cost could add to the expenses of food and hospitality businesses across several cities.