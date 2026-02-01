Home

Business

LPG PRICE HIKE: Commercial cylinders price increased ahead of Union Budget 2026 - Check revised rates in Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, Chennai

LPG PRICE HIKE: Commercial cylinders price increased ahead of Union Budget 2026 – Check revised rates in Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, Chennai

The OMCs on Sunday have announced a major hike in commercial cylinder prices. The price of a 19-kg commercial cylinder has been increased by Rs 49. Check city-wise revised rates.

LPG PRICE HIKE: Commercial cylinders price increased ahead of Union Budget 2026 - Check city-wise rates

LPG PRICE HIKE: The Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) on Sunday issued a notification announcing a major increase in the prices of commercial cylinders. The revised prices will come into effect from today, February 1. The price of the commercial LPG cylinders has been hiked by Rs 49. This will affect hotels, restaurants and other commercial establishments. In Delhi, the revised price of 19 kg commercial LPG cylinders is Rs 1740.50 from today, February 1. It is to be noted that the major price hike comes ahead of the Union Budget 2026 presentation in the Lok Sabha today by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

Relief For Households As Domestic LPG Prices Remain Unchanged

The companies have given some relief to the Households as there has been no change in the domestic LPG prices. The prices of domestic cooking gas remained unchanged. The price of 14.2 kg LPG cylinder is Rs 83. The last revision in the prices was witnessed in April last year.

LPG price hike 2026: City-Wise Rates

Check the revised new rates of 19 kg commercial LPG cylinders in major cities.

City Prices (Rs) Delhi 1740.50 Kolkata 1844.50 Mumbai 1692.00 Chennai 1899.50 Faridabad 1742.50 Shimla 1834.50 Thiruvananthapuram 1768 Jaipur 1769 Ludhiana 1823 Cuttack 1895

The January Hike

In January 2026, the price of commercial cylinder was increased by Rs 111 and the revised price stood at Rs 1,691.50 in Delhi.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Notably, the price hike follows two back to back monthly reductions. The most recent cut was Rs 15.50 per 19-kg cylinder on December 1 last year. It was preceded by an earlier reduction of Rs 5 per cylinder.

Earlier, Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri highlighted the impact of the country’s clean cooking initiatives. He highlighted that the real success of the programme depends on the consistent and continuous use of LPG, not merely on the number of connections issued.

He took to X and wrote that the country currently run a crucial pan-India LPG system with 33 crore connections.

The minister also talked about the success of Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY), which has provided LPG access to 10.41 crore households.

So far, approx 276 crore LPG refills have been delivered to PMUY-eligible houses. In 2024–25, an average of 13.6 lakh refills were delivered daily to families under Ujjwala. Notably, over 55 lakh LPG cylinders are delivered across the country each day.

(Note: This is a developing story and further details will be added.)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.