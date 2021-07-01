New Delhi: The LPG cylinder price hike from July 1 has burnt another hole in the common man’s pocket, amid a record-breaking rise in fuel prices. In Delhi, the cost of a 14.2 kg gas cylinder has been increased to 834.50, after oil marketing companies announced a Rs 25 price hike. However, it is not all bad news as there are ways for you to save Rs 300 while booking your LPG cylinder. Also Read - Domestic LPG Price Increased by Rs 50: How Much Will it Cost in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata?

While prices vary from state to state, you can book your LPG gas cylinder for less whether you buy a single cylinder or book a subscription of three months. Online payments platform Paytm has come up with a rewarding offer that allows an assured cashback of up to Rs 900 on a three-month LPG cylinder subscription period, which is Rs 300 per cylinder.

It must be noted that customers book their LPG gas cylinders via Paytm through IVRS, missed calls or WhatsApp.

With every cylinder booked through Paytm, customers will receive Paytm First Points, which can be used against their wallet balance or in the form of discount vouchers from renowned brands. The Paytm offer for LPG gas cylinder is valid on bookings of three major LPG companies – Indane, HP Gas, and BharatGas.

The offer is also valid for customers who use Paytm Postpaid to pay for their cylinder booking.

How to book LPG Gas Cylinder on Paytm

Step 1: Login to your account on Paytm App.

Step 2: Click on the ‘Book Gas Cylinder’ link

Step 3: Choose a gas cylinder provider

Step 4: Enter your registered mobile number/ consumer number/ LPG ID

Step 5: Make the payment.

Once your booking is complete, the cashback will be processed instantly and credited to the Paytm account within a few minutes.

LPG Gas Cylinder Price Hike

LPG Gas Price has been hiked from today by Rs 25.50. The sharp rises in LPG Gas Cylinder’s price will affect the common man in the time of the ongoing Covid pandemic. Besides the domestic cooking gas, the price of 19 kg LPG cylinder has also been increased by Rs 76, according to news agency ANI.

LPG Price in Your City (Per 14.2 kg cylinder)

Delhi – Rs 834.50

Mumbai – Rs 834.50

Kolkata – Rs 86

Chennai – Rs 850.50

Lucknow – Rs 872.50

Ahmedabad – Rs 841.50