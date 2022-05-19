LPG price hike: The price of domestic LPG cyliner have been hiked by Rs. 3.50 with effect from Thursday, May 19, 2022. With the latest price hike of 14.2kg cooking gas cylinder, the rates have breached the Rs 1000 mark in all states across the country. LPG will now costs Rs 1003 per 14.2-kg cylinder in the national capital, up from Rs 999.50 previously, according to a price notification of state-owned fuel retailers.Also Read - IOC Launches New Online Booking Service on Facebook, Twitter - Follow These Simple Steps

In Kolkata, it will cost around Rs 1029, and in Chennai Rs 1018.5. Besides, domestic LPG cylinder, the prices of commercial cylinder have been increased by Rs 8 as well. Since April 2021, prices have risen by over Rs 190 per cylinder.

Besides, domestic LPG cylinders, the price of commercial cylinder has been increased by Rs 8 as well. With the hike, a 19-kg commercial cylinder will be available at Rs 2354 in the National Capital. As for Kolkata, Mumbai and Chennai, the new rates are Rs 2454, Rs 2306 and Rs 2507 respectively.

This is the second hike in the month of May following the firming of international energy rates. Earlier this month, the price of commercial LPG cylinders – the one used by establishments like hotels and restaurants – was increased. On May 1, the price of a 19-kg commercial LPG cylinder was increased by Rs 102.50 to Rs 2,355.50.