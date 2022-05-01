New Delhi: The price of a 19-kg commercial LPG cylinder has been hiked by Rs 102.50 on Sunday, May 1. The cylinder will now cost Rs 2355.50, which was earlier priced at Rs 2253. Also, the cost of a 5-kg LPG cylinder is now Rs 655. Earlier on April 1, the price of the 19-kg commercial LPG was raised by Rs 250 per cylinder to Rs 2,253. While on March 1, the commercial LPG was increased by Rs 105.Also Read - Maharashtra Day 2022: Why Is Maharashtra Diwas Celebrated? Why Was The Day Formed?