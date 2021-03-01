New Delhi: After fuel prices, rates of domestic cooking gas has been hiked on Monday. Notably, several new rules come into effect from today under which the cost of LPG Cylinder has been increased by Rs 25 per cylinder. This is the third increase in the month of February itself. Earlier the prices were increased on February 4 by Rs 25 (cost: Rs 719) and February 14 by Rs 50 (cost: Rs 769) and now again on February 25 by Rs 25 to Rs 794 a cylinder. Also Read - From LPG Price to Google Pay Web App: 10 Things to Change From Jan 1 | Complete List Here

Following the latest hike, a 14.2 kilogram domestic LPG cylinder will cost Rs 819 in Delhi. In Kolkata, it is being sold at Rs 845, highest amongst all metro cities. Mumbaikars will have to pay Rs 819 for a domestic LPG cylinder. Also Read - Domestic LPG Price Increased by Rs 50: How Much Will it Cost in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata?

The hike in the LPG comes at a time when petrol and diesel rates are touching record highs across the country. While the practice of weekly or fortnightly price revision of cooking gas is normally done for non-subsidised cylinders, this year oil companies shave maintained almost equal increase in price of subsidised LPG cylinders as well.

This has equated its price with market prices of cooking gas and thus helping the government to completely eliminate direct benefit transfer (DBT) extended to cooking gas consumers.

Congress Attacks Centre

Congress took a jab at PM saying with the LPG price hike, the public got another injection of rising prices on everyday commodity.

“Janta gets another ‘injection dose’ of Price Rise from BJP,” Jaiveer Shergill said in a tweet as cylinder price once again rises by Rs 25 making it the sixth consecutive rise in 2 months (cooking gas cylinder price rose by Rs 225 over past two months).

Rising GDP (Gas Diesel Petrol) Prices can now easily be classified as “The Great Robbery”, he said.