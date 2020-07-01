New Delhi: Non-subsidised cooking gas LPG rates were increased for the second consecutive month today. The price was hiked by Re 1 to Rs 594 per 14.2-kg cylinder in the national capital. Prices were up by Rs 4 in other metros mostly because of different local sales tax or VAT rate. Also Read - LPG Cylinder Prices Hiked Across India; Here's How Much You Have to Pay From Today

The price hike in Mumbai has been Rs 3.5 per, making per 14.2 kg cylinder cost Rs 594. People in Kolkata will have to pay Rs 620.50 for 14.2 kg cylinder while those in Chennai will have to pay Rs 610.50 for the same.

On the other hand, petrol and diesel prices were unchanged for the second day in a row.

This, after diesel rates scaled a new high after prices were hiked 22 times in just over three weeks.

In Delhi, a litre of petrol comes for Rs 80.43 per litre, while diesel is priced at Rs 80.53 per litre.

Rates vary from state to state depending on the incidence of local sales tax or VAT.

While the diesel price had been hiked on 22 occasions since June 7, petrol price had been raised on 21 occasions.

The cumulative increase since the oil companies started the cycle on June 7 totals to Rs 9.17 for petrol and Rs 11.14 for diesel.

