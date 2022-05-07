New Delhi: Oil manufacturing companies (OMCs) hiked the price of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) for domestic use again on Saturday. The 14.2 kg cylinder will now cost Rs 50 extra. With this hike, the price of a cylinder has reached Rs 1,000 mark. The domestic cylinder will cost Rs 999.50/cylinder from today May 7.Also Read - LPG Price Hiked by Rs 102.50, Pay Rs 2355.50 for 19-kg Cylinder from Today; Check Latest Rates in Your City

The hike in cylinder prices has come at a time when people are already troubled by the rising prices of petrol and diesel in the country.

The price of commercial cylinders was hiked by Rs 102 last week. On May 1, the price of a 19-kg commercial LPG cylinder was increased by Rs 102.50, to Rs 2355.50, up from Rs 2253 before. Also, the price of a 5-kg LPG commercial cylinder was increased to Rs 655.

After the assembly elections held in five states, the prices of petrol, diesel, and LPG are being increased continuously. On March 22, the subsidised domestic LPG cylinder increased by ₹50. Earlier, after 6 October 2021, there was no change in the rate of domestic LPG cylinders.

The prices of domestic cooking gas vary from one state to another due to local taxes. The fuel retailers revise the prices of LPG cylinders at the beginning of every month.