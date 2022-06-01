New Delhi: The prices of 19 kg commercial LPG cylinders have been reduced by Rs 135 per cylinder on Wednesday (June 01) with immediate effect from today onwards. After the reduction of the LPG price, it will now cost Rs 2219 in Delhi, in Kolkata it will cost Rs 2322, in Mumbai Rs 2171.50, and in Chennai it will cost Rs 2373. Meanwhile, no change in rates of domestic LPG cylinders has been announced yet.Also Read - Good News! Govt Announces Subsidy on LPG Cylinders to Over 9 Crore Beneficiaries. Details Here

The prices of the 19 kg commercial LPG cylinders were hiked by Rs 100 on May 1, 2022. The price of the 19-kg commercial LPG was raised by Rs 250 per cylinder earlier on April 1 and the same was hiked by Rs 105 on March 1, 2022. Also Read - Fuel Price Hike: By How Much Might Petrol And Diesel Price Increase Further? Know Here