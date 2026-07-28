From LPG Prices to Railway Ticket Rules: Five major changes coming into effect from August that could impact your pocket

Taxpayers who fail to file their returns by July 31 deadline may have to pay a late filing penalty. Additionally, filing the return after the due date could make taxpayers ineligible to opt for certain tax regimes.

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New Delhi: Several new financial changes are set to take place from August 1 that could have a direct impact on household budgets and day-to-day expenses. Rules related to banking, investments, taxation, railway ticket bookings, LPG cylinder prices, and other essential services are expected to change. Such revisions can affect your monthly budget, financial transactions, and savings plans. It is often seen that even minor rule changes can sometimes result in additional charges or disrupt important financial transactions if overlooked.

Here’s a look at the major financial changes coming into effect from August 1, 2026, and how they could affect your finances.

Railway Ticket Booking Rule

Indian Railways has revised the Tatkal ticket booking process from August 1, 2026. Under the new rules, the issuance of tokens at reservation counters will now begin at the same time as Tatkal ticket booking opens. As per The Indian Express report, the objective is to reduce congestion at railway reservation counters and make the booking process more convenient for passengers.

Earlier, passengers had to visit the counter at separate times—first to obtain a token and then to book their tickets. The new system is expected to streamline the process, save passengers time, and improve the overall ticket booking experience.

Rules for Income Tax Filers

Taxpayers who fail to file their returns by July 31 deadline may have to pay a late filing penalty. Additionally, filing the return after the due date could make taxpayers ineligible to opt for certain tax regimes. The deadline for filing ITR-1 and ITR-2 for the Financial Year 2026–27 was July 31, 2026.

However, the deadlines for other income tax return forms are as follows:

ITR-3 and ITR-4 (for businesses and non-audit cases): August 31, 2026

ITR-3 and ITR-4 (for audit cases): October 31, 2026

Belated Return: December 31, 2026

Revised Return: March 31, 2027

Updated Return: March 31, 2031

Changes in Credit Card and Fixed Deposit (FD) Rules

From August 1, several banks may revise the terms and conditions of their credit cards.

These changes could include updates to reward points, charges, fees, or other services.

Some banks may also revise the interest rates on their fixed deposits (FDs).

If the RBI announces any decision on the repo rate during its Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting, it could impact both loan EMIs and FD interest rates.

Customers are advised to check the latest updates issued by their banks at the beginning of the new month.

Changes in LPG Prices

In March, LPG prices were increased by up to Rs 60, followed by another hike in commercial LPG prices in June. As a result, the price of a commercial LPG cylinder in Delhi currently stands at Rs 942. On the first day of every month, oil marketing companies are expected to announce revised prices for both domestic and commercial LPG cylinders on August 1, 2026.

Aadhaar-Related Rule Change

A new Aadhaar-linked customer identification system will come into effect from August 1. Banks, insurance companies, and asset management firms across India will begin implementing the Central Know Your Customer (CKYC) 2.0 system.

Under the new framework, financial institutions will be able to retrieve customer information stored in the central registry with the customer’s consent when opening an account or updating KYC details. The system is expected to streamline verification processes and help prevent fraud.