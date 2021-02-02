LPG Price Today 2 February: Amid speculations of a hike of LPG cylinder price after Budget 2021, there is some good news for the common man’s household as rates for LPG cylinder remained unchanged for February. The government on Monday expanded the scope of its Ujjwala scheme, under which it provides free LPG gas connection to women belonging to a poor family who don’t have cooking gas in their household. The Centre has decided to add another Rs 1 crore more beneficiaries to the scheme.

According to the Good Returns website, LPG gas cylinder is available at Rs 694 in New Delhi and Mumbai, while the price for cooking gas in Kolkata is Rs 720. In Chennai, LPG price for February is Rs 710.

Check LPG price in your city:

City-wise LPG Price for February 2021

Announcing proposals under the Budget 2021-22, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said Ujjwala Scheme has so far benefited 8 crore households and next year, the scheme will be extended to cover 1 crore more beneficiaries.

Notably, LPG price in India is determined by state-run oil companies and is revised every month. Almost all the households in India have LPG connection, mainly for cooking purposes. The government is currently providing subsidy for the sale of LPG cylinders to domestic consumers.