LPG Shortage Updates: Black market prices reach Rs 1500 in Delhi, Rs 3000 in Mumbai; Eateries, restaurants cut menu

Not only Kolkata, but several restaurants and small eateries across Delhi have also temporarily shut their kitchens over the past two days as a shortage of LPG (liquefied petroleum gas) disrupted regular cooking operations.

Black market prices reach Rs 1500 in Delhi, Rs 3000 in Mumbai

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday launched a brutal attack against those who are attempting to spread panic over LPG availability, adding that even without making it a political issue, such actions are revealing their own intentions. Meanwhile, restaurants across Kolkata are reportedly facing a severe shortage of commercial LPG cylinders. This has prompted many eateries to scale down menu options, increase food prices, and consider temporary shutdowns. The supply crunch has disrupted routine kitchen operations at several establishments, with some small restaurants and food outlets struggling to continue normal services. Not only Kolkata, but several restaurants and small eateries across Delhi have also temporarily shut their kitchens over the past two days as a shortage of LPG (liquefied petroleum gas) disrupted regular cooking operations.

Indian households are also turning to electric induction stoves, leading to a sharp rise in demand both online and in retail stores. The buying spree comes as consumers worry about a possible shortage of cooking gas following tensions in the Middle East. In Tamil Nadu, long queues of motorists were reported outside petrol pumps across several parts as panic buying spread in multiple cities. The rush followed growing concerns over a worsening shortage of commercial LPG, which has already forced several eateries to shut down or cut back their menus.

