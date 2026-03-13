  • Home
LPG Shortage Updates: Black market prices reach Rs 1500 in Delhi, Rs 3000 in Mumbai; Eateries, restaurants cut menu

Not only Kolkata, but several restaurants and small eateries across Delhi have also temporarily shut their kitchens over the past two days as a shortage of LPG (liquefied petroleum gas) disrupted regular cooking operations.

Published date india.com Updated: March 13, 2026 7:53 AM IST
email india.com By Victor Dasgupta email india.com twitter india.com | Edited by Victor Dasgupta email india.com twitter india.com
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday launched a brutal attack against those who are attempting to spread panic over LPG availability, adding that even without making it a political issue, such actions are revealing their own intentions. Meanwhile, restaurants across Kolkata are reportedly facing a severe shortage of commercial LPG cylinders. This has prompted many eateries to scale down menu options, increase food prices, and consider temporary shutdowns. The supply crunch has disrupted routine kitchen operations at several establishments, with some small restaurants and food outlets struggling to continue normal services. Not only Kolkata, but several restaurants and small eateries across Delhi have also temporarily shut their kitchens over the past two days as a shortage of LPG (liquefied petroleum gas) disrupted regular cooking operations.

Indian households are also turning to electric induction stoves, leading to a sharp rise in demand both online and in retail stores. The buying spree comes as consumers worry about a possible shortage of cooking gas following tensions in the Middle East. In Tamil Nadu, long queues of motorists were reported outside petrol pumps across several parts as panic buying spread in multiple cities. The rush followed growing concerns over a worsening shortage of commercial LPG, which has already forced several eateries to shut down or cut back their menus.

LPG Shortage Live Updates:

Live Updates

  • Mar 13, 2026 7:46 AM IST

    LPG Shortage Live: Restaurants across Kolkata are facing a shortage of commercial LPG cylinders, forcing some eateries to reduce menus, increase prices or consider temporary closures.

  • Mar 13, 2026 7:34 AM IST

    LPG Shortage Live: Food Supplies and Consumer Osisha’s Welfare Minister K. C. Patra said the state has adequate stocks of LPG, petrol and diesel after a high-level review meeting.

  • Mar 13, 2026 7:22 AM IST

    LPG Shortage Live: The Pune district administration said there is no LPG shortage in the city and dismissed rumours about disruptions linked to the West Asia crisis.

  • Mar 13, 2026 7:20 AM IST

    LPG Shortage Live: Owing to the disruptions in commercial LPG supply in Rajasthan’s Ajmer, hotels and restaurants have started switching to coal and wood for cooking.

  • Mar 13, 2026 7:19 AM IST

    LPG Shortage Live: 38 domestic LPG cylinders have been seized by the authorities during raids in Madhya Pradesh’s Chhatarpur district after reports of a shortage of cooking gas in recent days.

  • Mar 13, 2026 7:09 AM IST

    LPG Shortage Live: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M. K. Stalin urged people not to panic over the LPG shortage triggered by the West Asia conflict. He said he has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union ministers on the issue.

  • Mar 13, 2026 6:52 AM IST

    LPG Shortage Live: The Punjab Legislative Assembly passed a unanimous resolution blaming the Centre’s foreign policy for the LPG shortage and price rise.

  • Mar 13, 2026 6:49 AM IST

    LPG Shortage LIVE: The Karnataka government said priority supply of commercial LPG will be given to hospitals, hostels and schools. Households have been advised not to panic despite the temporary disruption.

  • Mar 13, 2026 6:44 AM IST

    LPG Shortage LIVE: Karnataka Food and Civil Supplies Minister K. H. Muniyappa said the shortage of commercial LPG cylinders in the state will be resolved within 7–10 days. He will meet oil companies to review supply and later hold talks with the hotel owners’ association.

