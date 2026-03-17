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LPG Shortage Update: LPG companies release new booking numbers, customers can now dial these numbers to get cylinders

LPG Shortage Update: LPG companies release new booking numbers, customers can now dial these numbers to get cylinders

The Modi government and city gas distributors have also introduced special incentives offering free gas to encourage households to switch to piped natural gas (PNG).

LPG सिलेंडर में गैस ठीक 14.2 किलो क्यों

LPG Shortage Update: In a major development, the LPG company Indane has issued new numbers for cylinder booking. The company stated that customers can now book cylinders using these new numbers as well. The Modi government and city gas distributors have also introduced special incentives offering free gas to encourage households to switch to piped natural gas (PNG). The Ministry of Petroleum has said that in many places people have been calling in panic to book cylinders. This has put unnecessary pressure on the system, which is why these additional numbers have been introduced.

The new numbers are:

Missed Call Number: 8927225667

IVRS Number: 8391990070

It is important to note that the existing numbers will continue to work. Earlier, the all-India numbers for booking IOCL (Indane) gas cylinders include:

Missed Call Number: 8454955555

WhatsApp Number: 7588888824

You can also call 1800-2333-555. These services are available 24×7 and do not incur any additional charges.

Companies Offer Rs 500 PNG Benefit Amid LPG Supply Concerns

Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas officials have said that said several City Gas Distribution (CGD) companies have rolled out promotional schemes that allow consumers to receive free gas worth Rs 500 when they apply for new PNG connections.

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