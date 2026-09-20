New Delhi: The Modi government has announced that the domestic LGP customers across the country will have to complete the mandatory biometric Aadhaar authentication (BAA) to continue booking subsidised cylinder refills from October 1, 2026. As per the statement issued by the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, the move aims to ensure that subsidised cooking gas reaches genuine domestic households and is not diverted for commercial or industrial use.
The government further added that the measure will also help eliminate duplicate and ineligible connections and make the subsidy distribution process more transparent. As per the ministry, 27.43 crore active domestic LPG consumers, or 89.9 percent of the total consumers, have completed the authentication process and do not need to take any further action. Their refill bookings will continue without any interruption.
It is important to note that the customers who have not completed BAA will have their subsidised refill bookings processed only after completing the authentication.
For the convenience of the customers, we have mentioned the steps via which they can complete the process:
It is important to note that the Modi government clarified that customers who do not wish to undergo biometric authentication or are unable to complete it will still be able to purchase LPG, but they will not be eligible for the subsidy.
Such customers will have to indicate their preference through the OMCs’ digital channels, including web portals, mobile apps, WhatsApp chatbots, or IVRS. They will then be provided with 5-kg or 10-kg cylinders at market prices, subject to availability with the respective OMC.
The deadline for completing BAA was initially set for June 30, 2026, but it was extended several times to give customers more time. The deadline was first extended to July 31, August 7, August 15, August 23, August 31, September 7, and finally September 14.
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