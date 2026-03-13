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LPG tankers set to cross Strait of Hormuz towards India; Likely to consolidate New Delhis gas supply

LPG tankers set to cross Strait of Hormuz towards India; Likely to consolidate New Delhi’s gas supply

To avert a potential crisis regarding LPG gas and oil supplies, the government's Crisis Management Group is working on a comprehensive plan to ensure that India does not face any form of fuel shortage.

India imports approximately 60 to 70 percent of its LPG requirements.

New Delhi: The impact of the conflict involving Iran is now being felt in India as well. Panic regarding LPG cylinders has erupted across various regions. The black marketing of gas has reached its peak, leaving the general public distressed. People are gripped by the fear that a shortage of LPG gas will lead to difficulties in cooking and meeting their daily dietary needs. However, the government maintains that there is no shortage of LPG in the country.

LPG tankers to arrive in India

Amidst concerns over a potential fuel crisis triggered by the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, the government has taken a significant step. Very soon, eight LPG tankers will cross the Strait of Hormuz and arrive on Indian shores. The Government of India has intensified its diplomatic engagement with Iran to facilitate this process. India is currently in talks with Iran and expects to receive LPG supplies shortly, reported CNN-News18, quoting a government source.

8 LPG tankers waiting for clearance

According to sources, eight LPG tankers are currently positioned just outside the Strait of Hormuz. The government is in contact with Iran to facilitate the movement of these vessels. Officials stated that Iranian authorities are cooperating in this process and are also concerned about their own sailors who are currently stranded in India. Approximately 250 Iranian sailors are in India, awaiting their return home. Indian authorities have provided them with accommodation while arrangements for their repatriation are being finalized.

Govt keeping close tab

To avert a potential crisis regarding LPG gas and oil supplies, the government’s Crisis Management Group is working on a comprehensive plan to ensure that India does not face any form of fuel shortage. Officials are assessing the situation and coordinating with relevant authorities to manage the supply of LPG cooking gas.

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India’s LPG imports

India imports approximately 60 to 70 per cent of its LPG requirements. A significant portion of these imports arrives via the Strait of Hormuz from suppliers in Gulf nations such as Saudi Arabia and Qatar. Any disruption along this route could impact the availability of LPG within the country.

Safe passage for LPG shipments

India is engaged in high-level diplomatic discussions to ensure a safe passage for LPG shipments. This includes multiple telephonic conversations between External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi. Furthermore, India is also considering naval escorts to ensure the safe return of its fuel tankers.

(Disclaimer: Situation involving price of petrol, diesel and LPG is evolving rapidly amidst the ongoing conflict in the Middle East. Reports regarding immediate shortages of fuel may be exaggerated. Zee News sources its information from official updates from the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas and authorised LPG distributors (Indane, Bharat Gas, HP Gas) and advises its readers to rely on the said sources.)

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