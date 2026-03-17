Home

Business

LPG users must complete their Aadhaar e-KYC; Failure to do so may result in strict action by government

LPG users must complete their Aadhaar e-KYC; Failure to do so may result in strict action by government

It had come to light in numerous instances that certain individuals were misusing the subsidy system by holding more than one gas connection.

LPG e-KYC is a digital process through which a gas connection holder verifies their identity using their Aadhaar details.

New Delhi: To address the rising demand for LPG across the country and to streamline the supply system, the government has implemented significant changes to the regulations governing gas connections. It is now mandatory for all domestic LPG consumers to complete Aadhaar-based e-KYC. Under this new rule, identity verification via biometric or facial authentication is required. If a user fails to complete the e-KYC process, both their ability to book gas cylinders and their eligibility for subsidies could be adversely affected.

Why has e-KYC been made mandatory?

There are several key reasons behind this government decision:

To eliminate fraudulent and duplicate gas connections.

To curb black marketing and hoarding.

To ensure that subsidies reach the intended beneficiaries.

It had come to light in numerous instances that certain individuals were misusing the subsidy system by holding more than one gas connection. The Aadhaar e-KYC initiative aims to put an end to such malpractices.

What is LPG Aadhaar e-KYC?

LPG e-KYC is a digital process through which a gas connection holder verifies their identity using their Aadhaar details. This process involves biometric or facial authentication linked to the user’s Aadhaar number. This updates the gas companies’ databases and enables the government to ensure that subsidies are being delivered to the rightful recipients.

Complete your e-KYC via mobile phone

Users no longer need to make repeated trips to their gas agencies. The entire process can now be easily completed directly via a mobile phone.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Step-by-Step Process:

Step 1:

Download your gas provider’s mobile app and log in using your mobile number or consumer number. Click on the ‘e-KYC’ or ‘Aadhaar Authentication’ option provided within the app.

Step 2:

Now, download the ‘AadhaarFaceRD’ app.

Complete the face scan or biometric verification as per the instructions.

Once the process is complete, your e-KYC will be successfully updated.

This process is entirely free of cost and can be completed within just a few minutes.

What is required for e-KYC?

Keep the following items ready while performing e-KYC

Aadhaar Card

LPG Consumer Number

Name of the Gas Agency

Mobile Number

Bank Account Details

What happens if e-KYC is not completed?

If a consumer fails to complete their e-KYC on time, they may face several issues:

Difficulties may arise in booking gas cylinders.

There could be delays in receiving the subsidy.

Updates regarding the connection details may not be received.

In some instances, the subsidy may be temporarily suspended.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.