New Delhi: Larsen & Toubro Infotech and Mindtree on Friday announced a merger of the two firms after separate meetings by the board of the software units, managed by the Mumbai-based engineering firm L&T. The name of the combined entity will be LTIMindtree.

"The proposed integration will see L&T Infotech and Mindtree join strengths to create an efficient and scaled-up IT services provider exceeding $3.5 billion. The transaction is subject to shareholder and regulatory approvals," L&T Infotech stated in a release.

After the merger becomes effective, Mindtree shareholders will get 73 shares of L&T Infotech for every 100 shares of Mindtree, the company further said.

AM Naik, Chairman, L&T Infotech, said that the merger represents continued commitment to grow the IT services business in line with strategic vision. “The highly complementary businesses of LTI and Mindtree will make this integration a ‘win-win’ proposition for our customers, investors, shareholders, and employees,” hr said.

Larsen & Toubro Limited will hold 68.73 per cent of LTI after the merger, the company said in a statement.

Notably, the merger of the two firms will create an efficient and scaled-up IT services provider with a valuation of over $3.5 billion.

“The Boards of Directors of LTI and Mindtree at their respective meetings held today approved a composite scheme of amalgamation of both these independently listed IT services companies under the Larsen & Toubro Group. The proposed integration will see LTI and Mindtree join strengths to create an efficient and scaled-up IT services provider exceeding $3.5 Bn,” a statement shared on the website of BSE, said.

However, the transaction of the LTI and Mindtree merger is subject to shareholder and regulatory approvals, the LTI added in the statement.

For the time being, the companies will continue to function independently and later, a steering committee will be constituted to oversee the transition till the merger process is complete.

“Both LTI and Mindtree have delivered market leading financial performance and created value for shareholders. Given that recent industry shifts (e.g., prominence of large deals, preference for end-to-end offerings) are benefitting at-scale players, the two companies have decided that the time is appropriate to combine the strengths of both organisations to better serve the customers,” the LTI noted in the statement.