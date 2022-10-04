Construction and engineering major Larsen & Toubro (L&T) has bagged ‘significant’ contracts worth up to Rs 2,500 crore from India and abroad. Though the company has not revealed the exact value of the orders, the contracts fall under ‘significant’ category that ranges between Rs 1,000 crore to Rs 2,500 crore. The Power Transmission & Distribution Business of L&T Construction has secured an order to establish a 765kV power transmission line in Gujarat.Also Read - Career Re-entry Program: L&T Hiring Women Professionals Under 'Renew'; Eligibility, Selection Process, Other Details

The ‘available power transfer capacity’ from the inter-state transmission system will increase thanks to this network expansion, the company said. Also Read - Bengaluru: Over 80 Labourers at Namma Metro Phase II Site Test Positive For COVID-19

An order has been received to upgrade the distribution system in a state in North-East India. The scope of this project includes the strengthening of medium and low voltage distribution networks, the EPC company said in the press release. Also Read - ICICI Bank, L&T Chosen as Top Muhurat Session Picks

The business has also won repeat orders to build new 132kV substations in the United Arab Emirates

Larsen & Toubro is an Indian multinational engaged in EPC projects, hi-tech manufacturing and services. It operates in over 50 countries worldwide.

The EPC major’s consolidated net profit surged 44.9% to Rs 1,702.07 crore on 22.2% jump in net sales to Rs 35,853.20 crore in Q1 FY23 over Q1 FY22.