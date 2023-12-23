Home

Lucknow Gets 2 More Vande Bharat Trains; Delhi To Dharbanga, Ayodhya Now Closer: Route Details Here

Lucknow: Since its inception in February 2019, the Vande Bharat Express has connected almost every big city possible and the number of Vande Bharat trains is only increasing with time. With the launch of Vande Bharat trains, commuters have reduced their travel time and have received better facilities while travelling. As per the recent update, six new Vande Bharat trains will be launched on December 30 and Lucknow is expected to get two more Vande Bharat trains. Here are all the details about the two Vadne Bharat trains that are going to pass through Lucknow.

New Delhi-Darbhanga Vande Bharat Express Through Lucknow

The Vande Bharat Express train running from Sitamarhi to Delhi is expected to cover Luknow on its route. The train is expected to depart from Sitamarhi at 8:30 AM in the morning. The train has stoppages at Darbhanga, Samastipur, Muzaffarpur, and Patna since reaching New Delhi.

The introduction of this Vande Bharat Express train will be a major boon for the people of Lucknow, as they will have more options to reach New Delhi. The train will cover the distance between the two cities in just six hours, significantly reducing the current travel time of 22–24 hours.

Lucknow- New Delhi Vande Bharat Express Through Ayodhya

Indian Railways is planning to launch a dream trip for those aspiring to visit the holy city of Ayodhya. The newly launched Vande Bharat Express will soon connect Patna, Ayodhya, and Lucknow to make the traveling experience of the pilgrims better. The new route is aimed at accommodating the expected influx of Hindu devotees towards Ayodhya since the Ram Temple inauguration in January 2024 is very near. Moreover, the train is also expected to have a stoppage at Arrah, Bihar, and Lucknow, the capital city of Uttar Pradesh.

India To Have 4,500 Vande Bharat Trains by 2047

As per the current update, India is aiming for a massive expansion of its railway system, with plans to have 4,500 Vande Bharat trains running across the country by the end of the year 2047. The ambitious goal was announced by none other than Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, who also revealed plans for India’s first high-speed bullet train by 2026–27. He also announced the opening of the second airport in Navi Mumbai by the end of 2024.

