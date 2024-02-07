Home

Lufthansa Airlines Ground Staff Strike Today: 90% Of Scheduled Flights May Face Cancellation; Check Details

The strike will impact airports in major German cities such as Frankfurt, Munich, Hamburg, Berlin, and Dusseldorf.

Ground staff at Lufthansa Airlines, the German flag carrier, are set to go on strike on Wednesday, adding to the recent wave of labour unrest in the country’s transportation sector. The Verdi union announced that the strike will commence at 4am and conclude at 7:10am on Thursday (local time), lasting for 27 hours. This industrial action is expected to cause significant disruptions, with Lufthansa cautioning that up to 90% of its flight schedule will face cancellation. Approximately 100,000 passengers will be affected by this strike.

The strike will impact airports in major German cities such as Frankfurt, Munich, Hamburg, Berlin, and Dusseldorf. These airports are among the busiest in the country, and the strike is likely to cause chaos and inconvenience for travelers. Germany, being Europe’s largest economy, has been experiencing a series of nationwide strikes that have been disrupting air travel, railways, and public transportation.

Lufthansa, which operates around 3,000 flights per day, is currently working on developing an emergency timetable to assess the potential impact of the strike on its operations. However, it is still too early to determine the exact number of flight cancellations, Reuters reported.

In a warning to passengers, Lufthansa said as per AFP, “Due to the strike, we currently assume that around 10 to 20 per cent of the Lufthansa airline programme will be possible.” It also said, “Please only come to the airport if your flight has not been cancelled,” adding that rebooking counters will be closed too.

The strike by Lufthansa ground staff is part of a wider trend of labor unrest in the transportation sector in Germany. Employees are demanding higher wages, and strikes have become a common tactic to put pressure on employers. The Verdi union, representing ground staff, has been at the forefront of these labor actions.

The recent wave of strikes in Germany has raised concerns about the impact on the country’s economy. With disruptions in air travel and public transportation, businesses and individuals alike are facing challenges in terms of logistics and travel arrangements. The government and employers will need to find a way to address the concerns of the workers while minimizing the impact on the overall economy.

The airline said it has put forward a proposal offering workers raises amounting to over 13 per cent within the next three years, along with the immediate disbursement of substantial inflation bonuses AFP reported. However, the union has dismissed the offer as “completely unacceptable”.

Last Thursday, Verdi called a one-day strike among security personnel at the majority of Germany’s major airports, resulting in widespread flight cancellations.

On Friday, it organised a walkout, leading to the cancellation of local buses, trams, and subway trains across much of Germany. These brief “warning strikes” lasting several hours or a single day are a typical strategy employed in German contract negotiations.

In July 2022, Lufthansa ground staff went on strike during the prior round of collective bargaining talks, leading to significant disruptions in travel.

