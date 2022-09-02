New Delhi: Massive chaos was created at several airports across the world as German flag carrier Lufthansa cancelled almost all flights to and from Frankfurt and Munich for Friday due to a pilots’ union strike. Hundreds of passengers protested at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport on Friday after the Lufthansa flights were cancelled.Also Read - 100,000 passengers hit on third day of Lufthansa strike

The Lufthansa strike, which was announced by the pilots’ union Vereinigung Cockpit (VC) from 12.01 a.m. to 11.59 p.m. on Friday, is having a massive impact on flight operations amidst the return of the main travel period at the end of the school holidays in Germany and other European countries. Lufthansa and Lufthansa Cargo departures at German airports were severely affected.

Due to the strike, Lufthansa said it had to cancel 800 flights at its hubs in Frankfurt and Munich for Friday, with single flights also cancelled on Thursday. An estimated 130,000 passengers have been affected in view of the upcoming weekend, the end of the holidays in some parts of Europe.

What’s wrong at Lufthansa?

Lufthansa said on September 1 that it would have to cancel 800 flights on Friday after the pilots’ union announced a one-day strike. On the other hand, the Vereinigung Cockpit (VC) union earlier had said that the talks with the airline’s management to increase salaries had failed. Notably, the the Vereinigung Cockpit (VC) union is demanding a 5.5% increase in pay this year, and an automatic inflation compensation thereafter, for its more than 5,000 pilots.

What Lufthansa told protesters?

In the meantime, Lufthansa said it would continue talking to the pilots, but it cannot afford the raise the salary that they are demanding. “We hope to get back to negotiations as soon as possible,” the Reuters report quoted a Lufthansa spokesperson as saying on Thursday.

When will normal flights resume operation?

It is believed that normal flight operations will resume for Lufthansa as soon as the strike is withdrawn and the management comes to a consensus with the protesting pilots union.