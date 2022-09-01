Berlin: German airlines Lufthansa on Thursday said it will cancel 800 flights on Friday after the pilots’ union announced a one-day strike. The move from the airline is likely to affect 130,000 passengers. Giving details, the airline said it is cancelling almost all passenger and cargo flights on Friday from its two biggest hubs, Frankfurt and Munich, due to the strike.Also Read - Poland To Seek Reparations Worth $1.3 Trillion From Germany For The Nazis' WW II Invasion

The development comes as a union representing Lufthansa pilots on Thursday said they will stage a walk-out after demands for a pay increase were rejected by the management.

800 flights would be cancelled tomorrow

Lufthansa said nearly 800 flights would be cancelled on Friday, affecting many travellers returning at the end of the summer vacation. However, the airline's budget carrier Eurowings would not be affected.

In the meantime, the union Vereinigung Cockpit accused Lufthansa of failing to improve on their previous offer, leaving pilots no choice but to go on strike to press their demands.

However, Lufthansa said the company had offered a one-off increase of 900 euros (USD 900), amounting to a 5per cent increase for senior pilots and an 18 per cent increase for those starting the profession.

What are the demands of pilots?

But the union had called for a 5.5 per cent raise this year and an automatic and the union had called for a 5.5 per cent raise this year and an automatic above-inflation increase in 2023.

Moreover, the pilots are also seeking a new pay and holiday structure that the airline said would increase its staffing costs by about 40 per cent, or some 900 million euros over two years.

It must be noted that the strikes and staff shortages already have forced several airlines including Lufthansa to cancel thousands of flights this summer.

In a statement, Lufthansa said the airline was doing everything possible to minimise the effects on Friday’s pilots’ strike, however, the airline could not rule out cancellations or delays in some cases over the weekend.