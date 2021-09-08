New Delhi: Lumax-DK Jain Group and Alps Alpine Asia Co. Ltd. have unveiled the Premium range of Alpine Car Audio Infotainment systems for India. With the new range introduction, Alpine has brought to the Indian market, its most premium and the high-end Audio Sound systems including Digital Sound Processors and Multimedia Display Players. The new products also include high quality sound Speakers & Amplifiers Range (X, R and S Series) & Bass Tube Sub woofers.Also Read - Akshay Kumar’s Mother Dies: Rohit Shetty, Bhumi Pednekar, Riteish Deshmukh, Others Attend Aruna Bhatia’s Last Rites

Display Units:

Display Units:

Presenting the 11 inch screen, the largest in-car screen in India with dramatic 'Floating Look'. Both the 11 inch and 9 inch display units have floating display. With five vertical adjustments, four angles, and two separate depths, you can position the floating display in the most optimal position. 7 inch screens are also available. Access to Apple CarPlay and Android Audio with Google assistance for media and navigation facilitate focus on the road. WVGA display and Swipe Graphical User Interface through large icons are easy to use. HDMI input or output are well compatible for high quality video.

Digital Sound Processors:

Digital Sound Processors:

Presenting the widest range in India with output options of 6, 8 and 12 channels. Tuning can be done either wirelessly via Bluetooth from a smartphone or through a wired USB connection with a PC. You get real time Tuning results and compare them with the "Before" & "After" effect. To ensure True Sound experience, the final sound tuning is done by Sound Master at ALPINE headquarters, Japan.

Alpine has joined hands with Lumax-DK Jain Group to establish the distribution and marketing of their products in India.

Speaking at the unveiling Mizuki Kanai, Alpine Asia Brand Business, Senior Manager said,”Alpine is a total car-life solution brand based on Premium Sound. The high-end Alpine products offer customisation, connectivity, communication and the sound of music backed by superior technology and relentless R&D. Having served customers around 100 countries, today we present the Premium range of in-vehicle infotainment for the Indian music lovers, giving them best in class acoustic experience”.

Vineet Sahni, Group CEO, Lumax-DK Jain Group said, “In India the Alpine product portfolio has always been very strong. Specially in the Speakers, Amplifiers & sub-woofer range. Lumax will continue to market the Alpine products as exclusive partner, leveraging its strong market understanding and a robust sales network to expand the outreach of the Alpine products across India.”