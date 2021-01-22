New Delhi: Lumax Industries Limited has appointed Todd Morgan as the Chief Technology and Innovation Officer. In his current assignment, Morgan would be reporting to Vineet Sahni, Group CEO, Lumax DK Jain Group.

Operating from Czech Republic, Todd Morgan’s intuitive prowess of innovation and insight into the dynamic technology landscape, will help the group to explore new possibilities in future and ensure its continuous growth and expansion.

While speaking of his appointment, Sahni said, “We welcome Todd Morgan to Lumax family. He brings in the required expertise and network to build a world class technology team at Lumax Industries which will help us scale from here. We wish him all the success in his new role”.

With over 30 years of experience in auto manufacturing and product development roles, Morgan in past has been associated with Ford, Visteon and most recently with Varroc.

Morgan has an extensive experience in the auto lighting Industry which led him to prominent positions in global markets of the USA, Japan, France, and the Czech Republic. He is an alumnus of Purdue University, Indiana, USA.