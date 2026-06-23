Luxury cars, whisky, gin prices: What gets cheaper under the India-UK FTA, how Indian exporters benefit

The Free Trade Agreement (FTA) between India and United Kingdom will take effect on July 15. Here’s what gets cheaper under the landmark deal.

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Luxury cars, whisky, gin prices: What gets cheaper under the India-UK FTA, how Indian exporters benefit | Image: X

India-UK FTA Deal: The landmark Free Trade Agreement (FTA) between India and the United Kingdom is all set to come into force on July 15, a year after it was signed by both countries. The FTA was officially signed during Narendra Modi’s visit to London in July last year. The agreement will make India’s first bilateral trade deal with a European or Western country operational.

It is worth noting that the earlier deal with European Free Trade Association (EFTA) was inked between four countries – Switzerland, Norway, Iceland and Liechtenstein last year.

What Did Piyush Goyal Say?

“The simultaneous enforcement of the CETA and the Double Contribution Convention on 15th July 2026 will open up significant new opportunities for India’s exports. By securing immediate duty-free access on 99% of our tariff lines, we have systematically dismantled long-standing tariff walls. This will effectively level the playing field, allowing our textiles, leather, marine, engineering, and processed food sectors to compete with no disadvantage and supply their world class products,” Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said.

“Crucially, this structure is built on absolute economic security; stringent exclusion lists are actively deployed to insulate our sensitive agricultural and rural economies from import volatility,” Goyal further said.

India-UK FTA Signed After 14 Rounds of Talks

The FTA deal was finalised between India and UK after 14 rounds of negotiations. It was officially inked on July 25 last year in London in presence of both the Prime Ministers.

India-UK FTA Deal: Starmer-Modi friendship

Notably, Starmer’s cordial relationship and positive approach towards India has given benefits to both the countries, further strengthening bilateral relations.

India-UK FTA: What Gets Cheaper?

As per CETA’s terms and conditions, several products and items coming from UK would become cheaper in India after July 15. This will give Indians access to premium quality products at comparatively lower prices.

‘Made In UK’ Luxury Cars To Become Cheaper In India

Under the FTA deal, the import duty on Completely Built Units (CBU) will be reduced from 110 percent to 30 percent in the first year. After five years, the duty will be reduced to 10 percent.

The rule will be applicable on petrol engine models with or above 3,000cc and diesel engines above 2,500cc.

Jaguar Land Rover To Become Cheaper In India

Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) India had already reduced the prices of the SUV Range Rover SV by Rs 75 lakh. Following the revision, the car’s ex-showroom price is Rs 3.5 crore, earlier, the price was Rs 4.25 crore.

What CETA Entails?

Under CETA rules, India will export 99 percent its products to the British market at zero duty. On the other hand, prices of UK products, including cars and whisky, will be decreased in a phased manner.

CETA is focusing on doubling the Rs 5.18 lakh crore trade between India and UK by 2030.

What Will Become Cheaper In India Under FTA?

As per the deal, the tariff on UK imports will reduce from 15 percent to 3 percent. Over a time period of 10 years, 85 percent of goods will become completely tariff-free.