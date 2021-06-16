New Delhi: Luxury Ride, India’s biggest and fastest-growing tech-enabled chain of pre-owned luxury cars, today announced to increase its headcount by 80 skilled professionals. Luxury Ride intend to take the headcount to over 300 within 2-3 months. The new hires will be at entry, mid-level and senior level and will be in areas such technology, sales & marketing, operations. With the fresh hiring, across domains the team sizes are expected to grow exponentially, and it will meet the growing demand of the client-base to provide seamless service and enhance the overall buying and after car services experience, as Luxury Ride is the one-stop destination for luxury car buying, selling, servicing, detailing, insurance, roadside assistance and much more. Also Read - Shama Sikander Copies Sunny Leone's Nude Pose From Dabboo Ratnani Shoot- Do You See Any Difference?

Luxury Ride has wide luxury car portfolio which includes Audi, BMW, Mercedes, Porsche, Volvo, Jaguar, Land Rover, Mini Cooper, and others. Luxury Ride, soon going to launch new pre-owned luxury car showroom at Golf Course Road, Gurgaon, Haryana, which will have a capacity to display 25 cars.

Luxury Ride appointed Mr. Bharat Khanna, as Business head (Sales & Marketing) for Gurgaon showroom, who comes with a rich experience of 13 years in sales and operations and has achieved sustained revenue and profitability growth in dynamic and changing markets. He will be responsible for maintaining key customer base, implementing innovative promotional campaigns, monitoring market trends and exploring growth opportunities.

In his comments, Mr. Sumit Garg, Co-Founder & Managing Director, Luxury Ride said, “There has been a consistent growth in our client base and an increase in demand. I am delighted to welcome Mr. Bharat Khanna to the Luxury Ride family. Bharat has an impressive track record of scaling businesses and has deep customer understanding and expertise. We are excited to expand our footprints to Gurgaon market and soon be launching our brand new showroom. We have a strong consumer base in Northern India and with Gurgaon showroom we will further cater to the demand of Northern India.”