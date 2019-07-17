New Delhi: In a biggest individual gain, Louis Vuitton Moët Hennessy owner Bernard Arnault replaced Microsoft Corporation co-founder Bill Gates to take the world’s second-richest person spot, stated a report. The net worth of Arnault, the owner of Luxury goods LVMH increased to US$107.6 billion, which is US$200 million greater than that of Microsoft co-founder’s net worth, stated a Bloomberg Billionaires Index on Tuesday.

Notably, in 2018, LVMH earned revenue of €46.8 billion (US$52.5 billion) which was a 10 percent increase when compared to the previous year. Besides, in 2019 alone, Arnault has earned a whopping US$39 billion gain. This is the biggest individual gain so far received by LVMH owner who entered the list of 500 people in Bloomberg’s ranking, pushing Bill Gates to the third position.

Notably, as per the Hurun Global Rich List 2019 published in the month of February, Microsoft founder Bill Gates ranked second with a wealth of $96 billion followed by Warren Buffett, the chairman of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. with a net worth of $88 billion. Meanwhile, LVMH’s Bernard Arnault at $86 billion was at the fourth slot.

A notable mention by a report stated that the combined wealth of Jeff Bezos, Bernard Arnault and Bill Gates is now greater than the individual market values of almost every company listed under the S&P500 index. Some of the companies that in the S&P500 index are Walmart Inc, Exxon Mobil Corp and Walt Disney Company.