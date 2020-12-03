mAadhaar Latest Updates: In this digital era, Aadhaar card is a must for everyone. Moreover, the mAadhaar application developed by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) give another comfort to people as it can be used anywhere in the country and is more than an Aadhaar card in a wallet. Also Read - Good News: Now You Can Download Aadhaar Card Through Face Authentication | Here’s How

As per updates from the UIDAI, the mAadhaar is also accepted as a valid ID proof at airports and railway stations and many other places.

Unlike the actual Aadhaar card, many modifications can be done to mAadhaar i offline mode. As per updates, users can avail various features of the mAadhaar application such as sharing their eKYC or QR code with the service providers who seek Aadhaar verification of customers before providing services.

What are the benefits of mAadhaar app?

1) You can get your aadhaar by downloading or by ordering the reprint of Aadhaar.

2) You can show the aadhaar in the offline mode, particularly when you are required to show the ID proof.

3) You can update address in mAadhaar without a document proof.

4) You can keep the aadhaar of up to five family members on one mobile phone.

5) For mAadhaar, you can share the paperless eKYC or QR code to the service providing agencies

6) You can also use the Aadhaar SMS service in offline mode.

7) Through mAadhaar, you can book appointments to visit any of the Aadhaar Seva Kendra.