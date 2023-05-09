Home

You should ensure that your Aadhaar details are updated and verified. In order to avail services and subsidies under Section 7 of Aadhaar Act, 2016, you should confirm that your Aadhaar number is valid and is not deactivated.

mAadhaar App Update: Steps To Verify Aadhaar Number Using QR Code (Image: UIDAI)

New Delhi: The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has issued Aadhaar card to every resident of India. Anywhere in India, this 12-digit individual identification Aadhaar number would serve as proof of identity and proof of address.

Why Would Your Aadhaar Number Be Deactivated?

There could be more than one reason why your Aadhaar number got deactivated. Some of these are not using the Aadhaar number for three consecutive years, or if you have mismatched or mixed biometrics, or having multiple names on your account, or failing to update your children’s biometrics when they turn 5 and 15.

Hence, the UIDAI has advised all citizens to verify their Aadhaar details in order to ensure that the number is active and the information given is updated.

How To Verify Your Aadhaar Number?

You can verify Aadhaar number either online or offline as per your convenience. If you choose to do it online, you can either do it through mAadhaar app or visit the official website of UIDAI.

If you choose to do it offline, you can visit an Aadhaar enrolment centre. You can also call the toll-free number 1947 for the same.

And one of the quickest and easiest ways to verify your Aadhaar number is to scan the QR code on your Aadhaar card, e-Aadhaar, or Aadhaar PVC. This will show your biograph details, such as name, gender, date of birth, address, and photo, with a digital signature from UIDAI.

How to verify Aadhaar using QR code

Step 1: Download the mAadhaar app from the Google Play Store or the App Store and install it on your smartphone.

Step 2: After opening the app, tap on the QR code icon at the top right corner of the screen.

Step 3: Point your phone’s camera at the QR code printed on the Aadhaar card, e-Aadhaar, or Aadhaar PVC that you want to verify.

The app will scan the QR code and display the biographic details of the Aadhaar holder, such as name, gender, date of birth, address, and photo. These details are digitally signed by UIDAI and can be verified for authenticity.

Alternatively, you can also verify your Aadhaar online by visiting the UIDAI website and entering your 12-digit Aadhaar number and the captcha code. UIDAI also offers an interactive voice response service (IVRS) and an AI-based chatbot called Aadhaar Mitra for Aadhaar-related queries and services.

You can update your Aadhaar details online or offline if there are any changes in them. You can rectify your address details online through the UIDAI official website. On the other hand, you need to provide biometric authentication at an Aadhaar enrolment centre to change your name, date of birth, or biometric data.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.