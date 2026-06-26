MacBook, iPad get costlier! Apple hikes MacBook, iPad prices by 20-42 per cent; 14-inch MacBook Pro and iPad Air now cost Rs…

Apple has increased the base prices of MacBook and iPad models in the range of 20 per cent to 42 per cent compared to their launch prices across the globe.

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MacBook, iPad get costlier! Apple hikes MacBook, iPad prices by 20-42 per cent; 14-inch MacBook Pro and iPad Air now cost Rs...(Photo Credit: https://www.apple.com/in/)

Bad news for tech lovers as the tech giant Apple has increased the starting prices of MacBook and iPad models in the range of 20 per cent to 42 per cent compared to their launch prices across the globe, including India. The increase in the base price has been mainly due to an increase in the cost of memory chips. According to Apple India’s website, the new price list highlights that the company has increased the price of the MacBook Pro built on the M5 series chip by about 20 per cent.

Why has Apple increased MacBook and iPad prices by up to 42%?

Talking about the cost, the price of the 14-inch MacBook Pro with the M5 Pro chip has been increased to Rs 2,99,900 apiece from the launch price of 2,49,900 a unit.

What is driving Apple’s latest MacBook and iPad price hike?

Apple has significantly increased the prices of several of its devices, including the iPad Air. The basic model in the 13-inch iPad Air now carries a price tag of Rs 1,19,900, marking a steep 41.22% jump from its previous price of Rs 84,900. According to the news agency PTI report, Counterpoint Research Co-founder and VP for Research, Neil Shah, said Apple’s price hikes for the MacBook Neo, MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, iPad Air, and iPad Pro Wi-Fi follow the biggest change in the cost structure of the consumer and enterprise PC and tablet market, being shaped by the rising semiconductor chip pricing from memory to processors.

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Issuing a statement, the popular tech giant stated that the consumer electronics industry is facing an unprecedented challenge. “The rapid expansion of AI data centres has created an extraordinary surge in demand for memory and storage. We have never seen a component price increase this much, this quickly. We have shielded our customers from these increases so far, but we have now reached a point where we need to begin raising prices on a number of products, including today’s increases for iPad and Mac. We know this is not welcome news, and we are working tirelessly to find solutions,” the statement said.

Is the surge in memory chip prices behind Apple’s latest price hike?

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Price hikes in consumer electronics have become increasingly common, with several products witnessing increases of 40% or more across the industry. One of the major factors behind the surge is the memory companies have been allocating an increasing share of their production to AI data centres, leaving the consumer electronics segment with constrained availability and rising costs. Memory suppliers are reporting margins at historic highs. Memory chip leader Micron reported 86 per cent gross margins, up from 15 per cent in just the past year.

(With PTI Inputs)