New Delhi: Speaking to the industry body CII via video conference, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday exuded confidence in the Indian economy and the recent measures announced by the government. He said that India will be back on its growth track soon, post the severe jolt due to the coronavirus pandemic. PM Modi said that he has faith in the technology, innovation and intellect of the country which would help the economy revive.

Getting growth back has started with Unlock 1.0; have confidence in India's capabilities, crisis management.

The country now needs to manufacture products which are ‘Made in India’ but are ‘Made for the World’.

I would rather go beyond ‘Getting Growth Back’ and I would say, “Yes, we will definitely get our growth back”.

Intent, Inclusion, Investment, Infrastructure and Innovation— these five things are important to speed up India’s development and make it ‘atmanirbhar’. You will get a glimpse of these in the bold decisions recently taken by us.

We will take structural reforms that will change course of the country; we will together build self-reliant India.

World is looking for a trusted, reliable partner; India has potential, strength, ability.

Reforms are not random, scattered decisions; they are systemic, planned, integrated, inter-connected and futuristic process.

Strengthening economy one of top priorities alongside fighting coronavirus; have taken decisions that will help country in long run.

With the latest decision to amend the APMC Act, the farmers will now be free from the dependence on middle-men and will be able to sell their produce anywhere they want to.

We have to take tough steps to fight coronavirus and also take steps to take care of economy.