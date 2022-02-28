New Delhi: Meet the first woman chairperson of the Securities Exchange Board of India (SEBI), Madhabi Puri Buch. Buch will head the capital market regulator after current Chairperson Ajay Tygi’s tenure ends on February 28, 2022, according to moneycontrol. Madhabi Puri Buch was earlier appointed as the first woman full-time member of the SEBI.Also Read - SEBI Grade A Result 2022 Released; Know How to Download

Ajay Tyagi has been holding the coveted position since 2017 after the retirement of U.K Sinha who held the position for over 6 years preceding that. Buch was the first person from the private sector to become a whole-time member of the SEBI, according to the report. Also Read - Former NSE Official Anand Subramanian Is 'Himalayan Yogi' In Stock Market Manipulation Case: Report

Buch started her career with the ICICI Bank and held the position of ICICI Securities MD and CEO from 2009 to 2011. She then served at Greater Pacific Capital LLP in Singapore, according to moneycontrol. She has also served as a consultant to the Shanghai-based New Development Bank. Also Read - CBI Arrests Anand Subramanian, Former Operating Officer of NSE Over Irregularities in National Stock Exchange

According to BloombergQuint, she completed her MBA from IIM Ahmedabad and did her graduation in Mathematics from St. Stephen’s College, New Delhi. Among the next contenders for the post of SEBI Chairperson are Injeti Srinivas and Debasish Panda.

The regulator has been in the news due to the Chitra Ramakrishna case wherein the former MD of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) has been charged with the case of sharing confidential information with an unknown ‘Himalayan Yogi’ via emails.

CBI last week revealed that the mysterious ‘yogi’ was none other than Ramakrishna’s advisor, Anand Subramanian. According to the agency, the IP addresses of Subramanian’s computer and ‘Yogi’s’ emails was the same.