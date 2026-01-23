Home

THIS state changes pension rules after 50 years, daughters to get benefit of family pension, age restriction removed

New Delhi: In a major development, the pension rules of Madhya Pradesh are going to change after 50 years. According to the new rule, the dependent widows, deserted women, divorced women, and unmarried daughters will be eligible for family pension for life. For this, the existing maximum age limit of 25 years will be removed. The income limit for the dependents will also be increased. There are more than four lakh pensioners in the state.

It is important to note that the pension will include the minimum pension along with dearness relief. Among dependents, the eldest child—whether son or daughter—will be eligible for the family pension.

In 1976, the pension rules were framed. Since then, the Government of India has made several amendments, and pensioners’ associations have long been demanding that these be implemented for state pensioners as well.

When Anurag Jain was Additional Chief Secretary (Finance), consensus was reached on changing the rules, but the process kept getting delayed. Additional Chief Secretary (Finance) Manish Rastogi constituted a committee, which has finalized the draft of the amended rules.

Here are some of the key details:

The pension rules are now being amended to increase the income limit for dependents, according to the sources.

This limit will be determined by adding dearness relief to the minimum pension, which is ₹7,750 per month.

The benefit of this change is that if a dependent’s income falls within this revised limit, they will still be eligible for family pension.

The age restriction for an unmarried dependent daughter will be removed.

At present, an unmarried daughter above the age of 25 is not considered eligible.

With this amendment, dependent widowed, deserted, and divorced daughters will also be brought under the ambit of family pension.

Departments to get enhanced powers

Currently, any case related to stopping a pension has to be sent to the Cabinet for approval. Now, a provision is being made under which decisions to withhold the pension of Class III and Class IV employees will be taken by the concerned administrative department itself. In the case of Class I and Class II officers, decisions will continue to be placed before the Cabinet under the existing system.

