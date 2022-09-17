Bhopal: The return of cheetahs has brought India on the world map as it is the first inter-continental translocation project of a big cat involving three countries, India, Namibia and South Africa. While eight cheetahs are arriving from Namibia, the rest of the 12 cheetahs will be translocated next month from South Africa. Even before Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the “historic” project of the re-introduction of cheetahs, it has already brought some good news for the locals in the state.Also Read - PM Modi Birthday: Akshay Kumar, Anil Kapoor And Other B-Town Celebs Extend Greetings - Check Viral Tweets

Their much-awaited arrival at the Kuno National Park (KNP) in the Sheopur district of Madhya Pradesh, has sparked the hope of agricultural and economic prosperity in four districts of the state. Land prices have gone up manifold in villages adjoining the KNP. Prices of land Tiktoli and Moravan villages, both located close to the KNP main gate, have zoomed due to an enhanced focus on the tourism and hospitality industry.

With Tiktoli being largely a tribal-dominated village where law prohibits the selling of land to non-tribals, hoteliers and resort owners have been showing keen interest on Moravan village, which houses around 200 families (mostly non-tribals).

According to a report in the newindianexpress.com, property dealers from adjoining Shivpuri district, too, have been getting calls from big businessmen, who are keen on land rates on the Shivpuri-Sheopur Road and the Shivpuri-Pohri Road.

Reportedly, Sheopur area is among the worst-affected districts in India in terms of malnourishment, as per government data submitted in the state assembly.

It has 19,243 severely malnourished children, Karahal has 18,944, Sheopurkalan has 11,970, Sheopur city 9,297, Vijaypur 1 has 14,710, Vijaypur 2 has 15,712 severely malnourished children.

PM Modi Releases Cheetahs In Kuno National Park

Eight cheetahs from Nambia found their new homes in India after they were released in the Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh on September 17. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is celebrating his birthday today, released the wild cats into an enclosure spread over 10 km, seven decades after the species was declared extinct in the country.

The cheetahs — five females and three males — were flown in from Namibia’s capital Windhoek as part of the historic cheetah reintroduction program in the country. The big cats travelled more than 8,000 kilometers by specially modified passenger B747 Jumbo Jet and arrived at the Indian Air Force Station in Gwalior this morning.