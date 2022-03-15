New Delhi: In a big jolt to tea and coffee lovers, consumer goods giants Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) and Nestle India (Nestle) have raised the prices of various daily commodities. While the prices of Bru Coffee have been hiked by 3-7%, the price of Taj Mahal tea has been increased from 3.7 to 5.8 per cent. The hike in prices comes ahead of the release of the retail inflation data for Feb 2022.Also Read - Your Favourite Maggi Becomes Dearer From Today! Check Latest Prices Here

The new rates came into effect on Monday, March 14, 2022. Besides, Nestle has also decided to raise the prices of various commodities including Maggi. As per the reports, a 70-gram pack of Maggi will cost Rs 14, Rs 2 higher than earlier. The company has said that the rise in making costs has led to a hike in rates.

Check Full List of Expensive Items

Maggi (70 gms) – Rs 14

Maggi (140 gms)- Rs 25

Maggo (560 gms)- Rs 105

Nestle A+ Milk (1 Litre)- Rs 78

Nescafe Classic Coffee (25 gm)- Rs 80

Nescafe Classic Coffee (50 gm)- Rs 150

Taj Mahal Tea gets costlier by 3.7-5.8% across packs.

Bru coffee gets costlier by 3-7% across packs.

Brooke Bond gets costlier by 1.4 to 1.5% across packs and variants.

Meanwhile, retail inflation hit an eight-month high of 6.07 per cent in February, remaining above the RBI’s comfort level for the second month in a row, while wholesale price-based inflation soared to 13.11 per cent on account of hardening of crude oil and non-food item prices, government data showed on Monday. The previous high for retail inflation was 6.26 per cent in June 2021.

The consumer price index (CPI) based retail inflation, which is taken into account by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) while deciding its monetary policy, rose mainly because of costlier food items, as per the data released by the National Statistical Office (NSO).