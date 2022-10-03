Bank Holiday in October 2022: If you are planning to visit your nearest bank branch on October 3 and 4 then, you must check the full list of bank holidays this week before stepping out of your home. As per the Reserve Bank of India’s list of holidays, private and public sector lenders will remain shut for 7 straight days in some of the cities from Monday, October 3. However, customers must note that bank holidays varies from one state to another.Also Read - These Banks Offer Loans At Cheap Interest Rates, Shopping Discounts Ahead Of Festive Season | Full List Here

Bank Holiday October 3: Full List of States Where Banks Will Remain Shut For Maha Ashtami

Agartala Bhubaneswar Guwahati Imphal Kolkata Patna Ranchi

Bank Holiday on October 4: Full List of States Where Banks Will Remain Shut For Maha Navami

Agartala Bhubaneswar Chennai Gangtok Guwahati Kanpur Kochi Kolkata Lucknow Patna Ranchi Shillong Thiruvananthapuram

Bank Holiday on October 5 (Dussehra/Vijaya Dashmi)

Except Imphal, banks across India will remain shut on October 5, on the occasion of Dussehra.

The RBI has already issued a schedule of bank holidays for October 2022. Each year, the RBI categorises bank holidays into three categories: Negotiable Instruments Act Holiday, Real Time Gross Settlement Holiday, and Banks’ Closing of Accounts.