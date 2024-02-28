Home

Mahadev App Case: ED Conducts Fresh Searches in Mumbai, West Bengal, NCR

All these 15 premises are being covered by the investigators of the federal probe agency under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The exact case in connection with which the searches by the ED were being conducted was not yet known.

The Enforcement Directorate raided around 15 locations in Mumbai, West Bengal, and Delhi-NCR as part of its money laundering investigation in the Mahadev app case allegedly involving high-ranking politicians and bureaucrats from Chhattisgarh and other parts of the country.

A total of nine persons have been arrested by the ED in the Mahadev App Case case till now.

The agency had earlier accused the illegal funds generated by the app and used to pay bribes to politicians and bureaucrats in Chhattisgarh.

Mahadev App Case History:

ED had already summoned many Bollywood celebrities to find out their alleged links with the online betting platform and transactions done through it.

The ED has filed two charge sheets in this Mahadev App case against the two main promoters of the alleged illegal betting and gaming app , Sourabh Chandrakar and Ravi Uppal — among others. It had undertaken multiple raids in the case earlier.

The projected proceeds of crime in this case are about Rs 6,000 crore, according to the ED.

Mahadev App Case Bollywood Connection:

Nitish Diwan, who is allegedly considered a close aide of Mahadev app promoters Saurabh Chandrakar and Ravi Uppal, was arrested on February 15 under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002.

He was the organizer of the IIFA film festival in Abu Dhabi’s Yas Island in 2022.

In October 2023, the Maharashtra Cyber unit had also questioned rapper singer Badhshah in alleged connection with the same case.

(With inputs from agencies)

