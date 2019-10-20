New Delhi: The share market will remain closed on Monday as Maharashtra will go to the polls. Both BSE and NSE have announced trading holiday on October 21 owing to the assembly elections. Share trading will resume on Tuesday. The commodity derivative segment will be open for the evening session.

Issuing a notification, NSE said, “On account of assembly elections in Maharashtra which is scheduled to be held on October 21, 2019, members are requested to note that exchange hereby notifies trading holiday for the capital market, futures & options and currency derivative segments.”

Earlier on Friday, Indian stock markets closed with gains for the sixth day in a row, over a strong inflow of foreign funds owing to a deal between the UK and the EU on Brexit, besides progress in US-China trade talks. The Sensex closed 246.32 points higher at 39,298.38, while broader Nifty settled 75.50 points higher at 11,661.85.

BHEL gained 21.86 per cent higher after reports that the government is looking to sell its stake in the company. Reliance Industries also jumped 1.40 per cent ahead of its Q2 results on Friday.

The markets, when it opens on Tuesday, may react to British Parliament’s vote to delay a decision on Boris Johnson’s new Brexit deal next week.

(With Agency Inputs)